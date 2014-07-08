CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open lower

July 8 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Tuesday with June futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down
0.15 percent at 0715 ET.
The index fell on Monday, pulled lower by a selloff in
telecom providers' shares following news of a new spectrum
auction and a drop in the energy sector after oil prices
slipped.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.11 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent.
No major Canadian economic data is due for release.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported
higher quarterly sales, helped by demand for its high-margin
generic drugs and the expansion of its network of franchised
stores.
Fewer Canadian firms expect to have difficulty meeting a
surge in demand than did in the first quarter, the Bank of
Canada said on Monday in a sign that pressures on production
capacity are lessening rather than building.
William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management proposed
on Monday a slate of six directors for the board of Allergan Inc
as the hedge fund presses forward with its $53 billion
takeover bid with Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
for the Botox maker.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,323.3; +0.48 pct
US crude : $103.35; -0.17 pct
Brent crude : $109.53; -0.64 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,156.50; +0.44 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : Barclays raises target
to C$33 from C$30; overweight
Crew Energy : Raymond James resumes coverage with
strong buy rating; C$17 target price
Ivanhoe Mines : CIBC cuts price target to C$4.20
from C$4.30; sector outperformer
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.7 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.1 pct
1500 Consumer credit for May: Expected +20.00 bln, prior
+26.85 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.07 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)