CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate lower open

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
July 25 Futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as tensions between the West and Russia, weak German data and mixed corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.1 percent at 0730 ET.
Decent earnings reports from several resource companies and Rogers Communications Inc helped the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index keep intact a string of all-time highs on Thursday, despite slips in oil and gold prices weighing on the market.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 0730 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.32 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada said on Thursday it would impose sanctions on a range of Russian firms and banks to punish Moscow for what it said was the illegal occupation of Crimea and "provocative military activity" in eastern Ukraine.
Oil and gas producer Talisman Energy, approached by Spain's Repsol for talks over a potential deal, may find that its appeal lies more in its individual assets than as a candidate for a complete takeover.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,295.3; +0.35 pct
US crude : $101.94; -0.14 pct
Brent crude : $107.04; +0.03 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,188.5; +0.27 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : Raymond James raises target to C$7.50 from C$6.50; underperform
Cenovus Energy Inc : Barclays cuts rating to equalweight from overweight
Rubicon Minerals : National Bank Financial resumes coverage with outperform rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 Durable goods for June: Expected +0.5 pct Prior -0.9 pct
08:30 Durables ex-transport for June: Expected +0.6 pct Prior +0.0 pct
08:30 Durables ex-defense mm for June: Expected +0.6 pct Prior +0.7 pct
08:30 Nondefense ex-air for June: Expected +0.5 pct Prior +0.7 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +135.2
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.2 pct
TBA Building permits r number mm for June: Prior +0.963 mln
TBA Building permits r change mm for June: Prior -4.2 pct
($1= $1.08 Canadian) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.