CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures indicate modestly higher open

July 29 Canadian stocks looked set to open modestly higher on Tuesday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.1 percent at 0715 ET.

The index was little changed on Monday as a decline in shares of energy producers, as oil prices dropped, neutralized strength in mining shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent.

No major Canadian economic data is due for release on Tuesday. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Talisman Energy Inc, which has been approached by Spain's Repsol SA for talks over a potential deal, reported a 4 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in North American drilling.

WestJet Airlines Ltd posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit as higher ticket prices and fees helped it offset steeper fuel costs and a weaker Canadian dollar.

Fortis Inc is pushing ahead with a C$400 million expansion of its Tilbury liquefied natural gas plant in British Columbia, as the gas distributor looks to meet growing domestic demand for the super-chilled fuel.

COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET

Gold futures : $1,307.0; +0.28 pct

US crude : $101.46; -0.21 pct

Brent crude : $107.71; +0.13 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,106.00; -0.2 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Canadian Utilities : Barclays raises target price to C$44 from C$41

Pine Cliff, Stuart Olson : National Bank Financial starts coverage with "outperform"

Capital Power : CIBC raises target price to C$29 from C$26; sector "outperformer"

Easyhome Ltd : Paradigm Capital raises target price to C$30 from C$25; rating "buy"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +3.7 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm sa for May: Expected +0.2 pct, prior +0.2 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm nsa for May: Expected +1.5 pct, prior +1.1 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for May: Expected +10.0 pct, prior +10.8 pct

1000 Consumer confidence for July: Expected +85.3, prior +85.2

1030 Texas services sector outlook for July: Prior +21.1

1030 Dallas fed services revenue for July: Prior +16.9

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= $1.08 Canadian) (Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore)