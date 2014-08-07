CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher

Aug 7 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with September
futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> up 0.16 percent at 0715
ET.
June data for building permits is due at 0830 ET and July
data for Ivey PMI is due at 1000 ET.
The TSX index closed little changed on Wednesday as the
impact of concerns that Russia might move troops into Ukraine
was offset by gains in shares of Tim Hortons Inc and
gold producers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.14 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.08 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Oil and gas company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a
jump in product sales and an increase in prices across the
board.
Telecom company BCE Inc posted a 6 percent
increase in second-quarter profit, driven by higher advertising
and subscriber fee revenue from its acquisition of TV and radio
content producer Astral Media.
Manulife Financial Corp said its second-quarter
profit more than tripled due to a stronger performance by
investments and other market-related factors, and Canada's
biggest life insurer raised its dividend for the first time
since 2009.
Air Canada posted a quarterly profit compared with
a year-earlier loss, helped by a C$41 million tax gain and
strong performance at its low-cost carrier, Rouge.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,305.60; -0.08 pct
US crude : $96.65; -0.28 pct
Brent crude : $104.40; -0.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,982; +0.17 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cineplex Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to
"buy" from "hold"
Tim Hortons Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$62 from C$58; rating "hold"
New Flyer Industries : Canaccord Genuity raises to
"buy" from "hold"
Franco-Nevada : BMO raises target price to C$75 from
C$70; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +305,000, prior
+302,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +297,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.512 mln, prior
+2.539 mln
1500 Consumer credit for June: Expected +18.55 bln, prior
+19.60 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.09 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)