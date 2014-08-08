CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures turn positive

(Adds U.S. and Canadian economic data)
Aug 8 Canadian stocks were poised to open higher
on Friday, with September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>
holding on to gains posted just before the release of key U.S.
and Canadian economic data that suggested interest rates will
stay low.
Canada's economy created just 200 jobs on a net basis in
July, far fewer than analysts had expected.
U.S. nonfarm productivity, meanwhile, rebounded more
strongly than expected in the second quarter, but a slowdown in
unit labor costs pointed to still-tame wage pressures that could
give the Federal Reserve room to keep rates low.
September TSX futures were up 0.08 percent at 0845 ET.
The index dropped on Thursday as worries about the
escalating crisis in Ukraine fueled declines in most major
sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.18 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.29 percent. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.20 percent.
TOP STORIES
Auto parts maker Magna International Inc
reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and
raised its full-year sales forecast, helped by strong demand in
North America and continued recovery in Europe.
TMX Group Ltd, the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, said it plans to launch a
new business to allow capital raising and the trading of
securities of privately owned entities.
Tekmira Pharmaceutical Corp said the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration had modified its clinical hold
status on Tekmira's experimental Ebola treatment to enable its
potential use in humans infected with the virus.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,306.0; -0.37 pct
US crude : $97.55; +0.22 pct
Brent crude : $105.83; +0.37 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,983.75; -0.22 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises target price
to C$13 from C$12
Newalta, Stantec, others: Canaccord
Genuity raises target price
IGM Financial, Avigilon, others: NBF cuts
price target
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Labor costs for Q2: Actual +0.6 pct, prior +5.7 pct
0830 Productivity for Q2: Actual +2.5 pct, prior -3.2 pct
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for June: Expected +0.6 pct,
prior +0.5 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for June: Expected +0.5pct, prior
+0.7 pct
1030 ECRI weekly index: Prior +135.5
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +4.1 pct
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Mononshila Deka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)