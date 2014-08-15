CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open for TSX

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold miners offset energy bounce
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.
Aug 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, ahead of the employment and manufacturing sales data.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.16 percent at 0715 ET.
Employment and manufacturing sales data are due at 0830 ET
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin helped ease worries that the Ukraine crisis could escalate further.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent at 0715 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.37 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
U.S. securities regulators are looking at the hostile takeover bid made by billionaire investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals for Botox maker Allergan Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The Peruvian government said on Thursday it hopes to ease local opposition to Canadian miner Bear Creek's stalled Santa Ana silver mine and avoid a costly legal battle with the company.
Canadian coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons, which has offered only one coffee blend in its 50-year history, hopes to lure new coffee drinkers and fend off rivals such as Starbucks Corp and McDonald's Corp with the launch throughout North America of its new dark roast blend.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,311; -0.22 percent
US crude : $95.66; +0.08 percent
Brent crude : $102.39; +0.31 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,854.5; +0.43 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Black Diamond Group : CIBC cuts rating to sector underperformer from sector performer
Chorus Aviation : CIBC cuts rating to sector underperformer from sector performer
Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp : Santander cuts target price to C$24.50 from C$25
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Aug: Expected +20.00 Prior +25.60
0830 PPI Final Demand mm for July: Expected +0.1 pct Prior +0.4 pct
0830 Core PPI Final Demand mm for July: Expected +0.2 pct Prior +0.2 pct
0830 PPI Final Demand yy for July: Expected +1.8 pct Prior +1.9 pct
0830 Core PPI Final Demand yy for July: Expected +1.6 pct Prior +1.8 pct
0900 Net L-T Flows, Ex-swaps for June: Prior +19.4 bln
0900 Foreign Buying, T-Bonds for June: Prior +25 bln
0900 Overall Net Capital Flow for June: Prior +35.5 bln
0900 Net L-T Flows, Incl Swaps for June: Prior +9 bln
0915 Industrial Output mm for July: Expected +0.30 pct Prior +0.20 pct
0915 Capacity Utilization mm for July: Expected +79.20 pct Prior +79.10 pct
0915 Manufacturing Output mm for July: Expected +0.4 pct Prior +0.1 pct
0955 U Mich Sentiment for August: Expected +82.5 Prior +81.8
0955 U Mich Conditions for August: Expected +97.8 Prior +97.4
0955 U Mich Expectations for August: Expected +73 Prior +71.8
0955 U Mich 1Yr Inflation for August: Prior +3.3 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inflation P for August: Prior +2.7 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +135.8
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.80
($1= $1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
