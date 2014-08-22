CANADA STOCKS-Futures inch higher ahead of Jackson Hole meet

(Updates Canada economic data)
Aug 22 Stock futures indicated a higher start
for Canada's main stock index ahead of speeches by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi at the annual gathering of central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The annual inflation rate softened more than expected in
July and the core rate unexpectedly fell, Statistics Canada
said, weighed by a drop in prices of gasoline, clothing and
healthcare.
Consumers once again bolstered the economy in June, with
retail sales rising for the sixth straight month, by a
stronger-than-expected 1.1 percent to a new record, according to
Statistics Canada data.
September futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were up 0.09
percent at 0845 ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was
little changed on Thursday as investors awaited a speech from
Yellen to scan for clues about the central bank's outlook for
interest rates.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.12 percent at 0845 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada reported a bigger-than-expected
increase in third-quarter earnings, driven by strong results
from its wealth management and capital markets
divisions.
A federal judge in California denied on Thursday a request
by Allergan Inc to expedite its civil suit claiming that
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Pershing
Square Capital Management engaged in insider trading ahead of
their bid to buy Allergan.
COMMODITIES AT 0845 ET
Gold futures : $1,278.4; +0.35 pct
US crude : $93.56; -0.43 pct
Brent crude : $102.45; -0.18 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,076.15; +0.87 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp : CIBC raises
target price to C$9 from C$8.25; rating sector performer
Duluth Metals Ltd : TD Securities cuts target price
to C$0.35 from C$0.85; rating hold
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +134.3
10:30 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +3.6 pct
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
