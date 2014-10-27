CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start to the week

Oct 27 - Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for
Canada's main stock index on Monday, with December futures on
the S&P TSX index down 0.13 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than a year on Friday,
led by a jump in shares of Agrium Inc after an activist
investor revealed early in the day it has taken a stake in the
company.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.05 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest oil and
natural gas drilling contractor, reported a better-than-expected
79 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher pricing
and drilling activity.
Oil explorer Ophir Energy has agreed to buy
interests in seven deepwater production-sharing contracts in
Indonesia from Niko Resources, building on Ophir's
foray into the south-east Asian market.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it is prepared to improve its offer for Allergan Inc
to at least $200 per share.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,230.10; -0.1 pct
US crude : $80.51; -0.60 pct
Brent crude : $85.26; -1.01 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,692.50; +0.04 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canaccord Genuity : RBC cuts rating to "sector
perform" from "outperform"
IGM Financial : CIBC cuts target price to C$47.50
from C$49.50; rating "sector underperformer"
Rio Alto Mining : BMO raises rating to "outperform"
from "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
09:45 Markit Comp Flash PMI for Oct: Prior 58.8
09:45 Markit Svcs PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 58.0; Prior
58.9
10:00 Pending Homes Index for Sep: Prior 104.7
10:00 Pending Sales Change mm for Sep: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior -1.0 pct
10:30 Dallas Fed Mfg B Index for Oct: Prior 10.80
TBA Build Permits R Numbr mm for Sep: Prior 1.018 mln
TBA Build Permits R Chg mm for Sep: Prior 1.5 pct
($1= C$1.12)
