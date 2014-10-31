CANADA STOCKS-Futures indicate higher start after BoJ stimulus boost

Oct 31 - Stock futures pointed to a higher start for
Canada's main stock index on Friday after the Bank of Japan
surprised financial markets by significantly expanding its
massive stimulus program.
The BoJ's board voted 5-4 to accelerate purchases of
Japanese government bonds, increasing its holdings at an annual
pace of 80 trillion yen ($723.4 billion), while tripling its
purchases of exchange-traded funds and real-estate investment
trusts.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.54
percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.
Statistics Canada is scheduled to release gross domestic
product data for August at 8.30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on
Thursday as shares of Goldcorp Inc and other gold miners
tumbled after the companies reported disappointing quarterly
results and positive U.S. economic data hurt bullion prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
1.05 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 1.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 1.39 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest shareholder in
the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, said on Thursday its
quarterly profit fell by nearly two-thirds on foreign-exchange
losses, lower commodity prices and higher expenses.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd reported a
bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter earnings on Thursday
partly due to lower copper and nickel production.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper unveiled C$26.76
billion in family tax cuts and benefits over six years on
Thursday, which will start flowing to voters over the coming
year as the country gears up for an election next October.
COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,173.60; -2.09 pct
US crude : $80.44; -0.83 pct
Brent crude : $85.32; -1.08 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,765; +0.36 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd : NBF raises rating to
"sector perform" from "underperform"
Canfor Pulp Products Inc : Raymond James raises
rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"
MDA : CIBC cuts rating to "sector performer" from
sector "outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Personal Consump Real mm for Sept: Prior 0.5 pct
0830 Personal Income mm for Sept: Expected 0.3 pct; prior
0.3 pct
0830 Consumption, Adjusted mm for Sept: Expected 0.1 pct;
prior 0.5 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Sept: Expected 0.1 pct;
prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Sept: Prior 1.5 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for Sept: Prior 0.0 pct
0830 PCE Price Index yy for Sept: Prior 1.5 pct
0830 Employment Wages qq for Q3: Prior 0.6 pct
0830 Employment Benefits qq for Q3: Prior 1.0 pct
0830 Employment Costs for Q3: Expected 0.5 pct; prior 0.7
pct
0945 Chicago PMI for Oct: Expected 60.0; prior 60.5
0955 U Mich Sentiment Final for Oct: Expected 86.4; prior
86.4
0955 U Mich Conditions Final for Oct: Expected 98.9; prior
98.9
0955 U Mich Expectations Final for Oct: Expected 78.2; prior
78.4
0955 U Mich 1Yr Inf Final for Oct: Prior 2.8 pct
0955 U Mich 5-Yr Inf Final for Oct: Prior 2.8 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 131.9
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior -0.1 pct
TBA Dallas Fed PCE for Sep: Prior 1.4 pct
($1= C$1.12)
