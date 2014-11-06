CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to a lower start

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks lead bounce
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as natural resource stocks led a broad rally on a mix of higher commodity prices and positive corporate earnings.
Nov 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.24 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.
Building permits data is due at 8.30 a.m. ET and the Ivey Purchasing Managers Index at 10.00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices and upbeat U.S. economic data boosted energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.13 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent.
TOP STORIES
Air Canada reported an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profit as operating margins rose.
Telecommunications company Telus Corp reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly operating revenue as it added subscribers and its revenue per user rose.
Beverage maker Cott Corp said it would buy DSS Group Inc, parent of U.S. direct-to-consumer water and coffee provider DS Services of America Inc, for $1.25 billion.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted an 11 percent fall in third-quarter profit, mainly due to lower realized prices for crude oil.
Telecom and media conglomerate Quebecor Inc reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by a large non-cash gain.
COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,144.30; -0.19 pct
US crude : $78.42; -0.32 pct
Brent crude : $82.74; -0.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,613.50; -0.35 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Nova Scotia : RBC cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"; target price to C$71 from C$77
Calfrac Well Services Ltd : RBC cuts target price to C$20 from C$24; rating "outperform"
Newalta Corp : RBC raises target price to C$24 from C$23; rating outperform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 285,000; Prior 287,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 281,000
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.360 mln; Prior 2.384 mln
0830 Labor Costs Prelim for Q3: Expected 0.5 pct Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Productivity Prelim for Q3: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior 2.3 pct
($1= C$1.14) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.