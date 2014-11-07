CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures trade lower ahead of jobs report

Nov 7 Stock futures pointed to a modestly lower
start for Canada's main stock index on Friday, as investors
remained on the sidelines ahead of monthly jobs report.
U.S. employers probably added 231,000 jobs in October,
according to a Reuters survey, a rate that would underscore the
economy's resilience in the face of slowing global demand. The
nonfarm payroll report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Statistics Canada is expected to report that the Canadian
economy lost 5,000 jobs in October, pulling back from the surge
in hiring seen in September, while the unemployment rate is
forecast to hold steady at 6.8 percent. The report is due at
8:30 a.m. ET.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13
percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was
little changed on Thursday as comments from the European Central
Bank helped offset weakness in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group
Inc after the company cut its profit forecast.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.08 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET; while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.20 percent.
TOP STORIES
TMX Group Ltd, the operator of Canada's biggest stock
exchange, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt
by lower trading revenue from its BOX options exchange and cash
markets.
Pipeline company Veresen Inc is talking to Japanese
buyers for offtake from its Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas
facility in Oregon and expects to make a final investment
decision for the project by the middle of next year.
IGM Financial Inc, one of Canada's top mutual fund
companies, reported higher third-quarter earnings on Thursday
that met expectations, and increased its quarterly dividend.
COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,142.90; +0.03 pct
US crude : $78.40; +0.60 pct
Brent crude : $83.22; +0.42 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,647.25; -0.19 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : BMO raises target price to C$13 from
C$12
BCE Inc : RBC raises target price to C$51 from C$49;
rating "sector perform"
Telus Corp : National Bank Financial ups target price
to C$43 from C$42; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm Payrolls for Oct: Expected 231,000; Prior
248,000
0830 Private Payrolls for Oct: Expected 222,000; Prior
236,000
0830 Manufacturing Payrolls for Oct: Expected 10,000; Prior
4,000
0830 Government Payrolls for Oct: Prior 12,000
0830 Unemployment Rate for Oct: Expected 5.9 pct; Prior 5.9
pct
0830 Average Earnings mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.0 pct
0830 Average Workweek Hrs for Oct: Expected 34.6 hrs; Prior
34.6 hrs
0830 Labor Force Partic for Oct: Prior 62.7 pct
0830 U6 Underemployment for Oct: Prior 11.8 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 131.7
1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior -1.2 pct
1500 Consumer Credit for Sep: Expected 15.10 bln; Prior
13.52 bln
($1= C$1.14)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)