CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to fall; Bank of Canada rate decision awaited

Jan 21 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors remained
cautious ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision.
Oil prices edged above $48 per barrel, but outlook remained
weak.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.41
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale trade data for November is due at 8.30 a.m. ET,
while Bank of Canada will release its rate decision at 10 a.m.
ET.
Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday,
with a rally in the gold-mining sector offset by weakness in
energy shares, as investors digested economic data from China
and a global growth forecast from the International Monetary
Fund.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.46 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.34 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian energy transportation and storage company Inter
Pipeline plans to spend C$400 million on its capital
program in 2015, less than a third of last year's budget, the
company said on Tuesday.
Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it had asked for
records from Indigo Books and Music Inc, the country's
biggest bookstore chain, as part of a probe into alleged
anti-competitive practices in the e-book market.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,297.90; +0.29 pct
US crude : $46.62; +0.32 pct
Brent crude : $48.40; +0.79 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,623.50; -1.17 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CI Financial Corp : National Bank Financial cuts to
"sector perform" from "outperform"
Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to
"buy" from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Building Permits number for Dec: Expected 1.055 mln;
Prior 1.052 mln
0830 Build Permits change mm for Dec: Prior -3.7 pct
0830 Housing Starts number mm for Dec: Expected 1.040 mln;
Prior 1.028 mln
0830 House Starts change mm for Dec: Prior -1.6 pct
($1= C$1.21)
