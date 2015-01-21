CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to fall; Bank of Canada rate decision awaited

Jan 21 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision.

Oil prices edged above $48 per barrel, but outlook remained weak.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.41 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale trade data for November is due at 8.30 a.m. ET, while Bank of Canada will release its rate decision at 10 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with a rally in the gold-mining sector offset by weakness in energy shares, as investors digested economic data from China and a global growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.46 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian energy transportation and storage company Inter Pipeline plans to spend C$400 million on its capital program in 2015, less than a third of last year's budget, the company said on Tuesday.

Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it had asked for records from Indigo Books and Music Inc, the country's biggest bookstore chain, as part of a probe into alleged anti-competitive practices in the e-book market.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,297.90; +0.29 pct

US crude : $46.62; +0.32 pct

Brent crude : $48.40; +0.79 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,623.50; -1.17 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CI Financial Corp : National Bank Financial cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Gran Tierra Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to "buy" from "hold"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building Permits number for Dec: Expected 1.055 mln; Prior 1.052 mln

0830 Build Permits change mm for Dec: Prior -3.7 pct

0830 Housing Starts number mm for Dec: Expected 1.040 mln; Prior 1.028 mln

0830 House Starts change mm for Dec: Prior -1.6 pct

