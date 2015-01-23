CANADA STOCKS-TSX poised to open higher as oil rises

Jan 23 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index after crude prices rose amid
uncertainty about Saudi Arabia's oil policy following the death
of King Abdullah.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
CPI inflation data for December and retail sales for
November are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in almost
two months on Thursday, buoyed by the European Central Bank's
massive stimulus measures and an unexpected rate cut by the Bank
of Canada.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.08 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp will no longer allow its
on-air journalists to receive payment for appearances at
external events, the public broadcaster said on Thursday.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,298.7; -0.15 pct
US crude : $46.49; +0.41 pct
Brent crude : $49.42; +1.88 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,560; -1.85 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Goldman Sachs cuts
target to C$18.75 from C$26.50
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Canaccord Genuity ups
target to C$218 from C$204
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Dec: Prior 0.73
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Jan: Expected 54.0;
Prior 53.9
1000 Existing home sales for Dec: Expected 5.06 mln; Prior
4.93 mln
1000 Existing home sales change for Dec: Expected 2.4 pct;
Prior -6.1 pct
1000 Leading Index change mm for Dec: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 0.6 pct
($1= C$1.24)
