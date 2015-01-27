CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to lower opening

Jan 27 Canadian stocks were set to open lower on
Tuesday as March futures on the S&P TSX index were down
0.32 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major economy data is due on Tuesday.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, up for a
fourth straight session, as investors reacted tentatively to the
leftist Syriza party's victory in the Greek election and its
demands for a restructuring of the country's international debt.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.66 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.55 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.66 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian grocer Metro Inc reported a 13 percent
jump in quarterly profit as same-store sales rose 3.8 percent,
the highest increase since the third quarter of 2009.
Democrats in the U.S. Senate blocked the Keystone XL
pipeline bill from moving forward on Monday, but supporters of
the project vowed to push ahead and eventually get a vote on the
measure.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,277.20; -0.17 pct
US crude : $45.11; -0.09 pct
Brent crude : $48.26; +0.21 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,531.00; -0.88 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ARC Resources Ltd : CIBC raises to "sector
outperformer" from "sector performer"
Fortuna Silver Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises to
"buy" from "hold"
Eldorado Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises to
"hold" from "sell"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Durable goods for Dec: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.9 pct
0830 Durables ex-transport for Dec: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior
-0.7 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior
0.8 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior
-0.1 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 4.3 pct; Prior 4.5
pct
0945 Markit Composite PMI Flash for Jan: Prior 53.50
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Jan: Expected 53.8; Prior
53.3
1000 Consumer confidence for Jan: Expected 95.1; Prior 92.6
1000 New home sales units mm for Dec: Expected 0.450 mln;
Prior 0.438 mln
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Jan: Prior 7
1030 Dallas Fed services revenues for Jan: Prior 20.5
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)