CANADA STOCKS--TSX set to open higher as oil prices recover

Feb 5 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with energy stocks
set to rise as oil prices rebound.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.39
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Trade balance data for December is due at 8.30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulled down by
a drop in shares of oil and gas producers after a report showing
a jump in U.S. crude inventories weighed on oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.59 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.73 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.48 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas
company, reported on Wednesday a fall of more than 80 percent in
quarterly profit, hit by the slide in oil prices and weaker
output from its Alberta oil sands operations.
Canadian oil sands producer MEG Energy Corp
reported a quarterly operating profit, compared with a loss a
year earlier, helped by an increase in bitumen sales and higher
prices.
The Canadian province of Ontario said on Wednesday it had
sold its remaining shares in General Motors Co for about
C$1.1 billion.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,261.90; -0.15 pct
US crude : $49.15; +1.44 pct
Brent crude : $55.29; +2.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,586.50; -2.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ATS Automation Tooling : Canaccord Genuity raises
rating to "buy" from "hold"
Manitoba Telecom : Barclays cuts price target to
C$25 from C$27
Intact Financial : Barclays raises price target to
C$97 from C$83
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 International trade mm for Dec: Expected -$38.0 bln;
Prior -$39.0 bln
0830 Initial claims: Expected +290,000; Prior +265,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week avg: Prior +298,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.395 mln; Prior
+2.385 mln
0830 Labor costs prelim for Q4: Expected +1.0 pct; Prior
-1.0 pct
0830 Productivity prelim for Q4: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior
+2.3 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)