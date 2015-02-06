CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher on economic data

CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher; jobs report in focus
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
Feb 6 Futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday after better-than-expected employment and construction data.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.22 percent at 8.30 a.m. ET.
Canada's economy added a higher-than-expected 35,400 jobs in January, with the bulk of the hiring in part-time positions and among women aged 55 and over, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.
The value of Canadian building permits rose by a higher-than-expected 7.7 percent in December on strong growth in non-residential construction intentions, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
Canada's main stock index gained on Thursday as a 4-percent jump in crude oil prices helped energy stocks, while banks also contributed to a more positive tone.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.32 percent at 8.30 a.m. ET on Friday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent.
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, two of Canada's biggest banks, looked at buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Canada and Japan must open their markets to farm imports under a Pacific trade pact, the chairman of a U.S. congressional committee responsible for trade said on Thursday, adding that any country that cannot meet the deal's goals should drop out.
COMMODITIES AT 8.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,246.50; -1.23 pct
US crude : $51.56; +2.02 pct
Brent crude : $57.75; +2.26 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,692.5; -0.45 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BCE Inc. CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$50
Canfor Pulp Products Inc. CIBC raises price target to C$20 from C$17.50
Firstservice Corp. CIBC raises target price to C$73 from C$62
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jan: Actual +257,000; Prior +252,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jan: Actual +267,000; Prior +240,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jan: Actual +22,000; Prior +17,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jan: Actual +5.7 pct; Prior +5.6 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jan: Actual +0.5 pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Average workweek for Jan: Actual +34.6 hrs; Prior +34.6 hrs
1500 Consumer credit for Dec: Expected +15.00 bln; Prior +14.08 bln
