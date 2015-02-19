CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower as crude declines

Feb 19 Canadian stocks were set to open lower on
Thursday after a sharp fall in crude prices.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.1
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, its first
decline in six sessions, as shares of oil and gas companies were
weighed down by the stalling momentum of a recent rally in the
price of oil.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Thursday and S&P 500 e-mini
futures were down 0.13 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures were up 0.1 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it will sell
its Porgera mine in Papua New Guinea and its Cowal mine in
Australia to help reduce net debt by at least $3 billion by
year-end, giving investors a long-awaited glimpse into its
strategy.
Protracted contract talks between Canadian National Railway
Co and the union that represents 4,800 of its
mechanical, clerical and intermodal staff are at an impasse, and
the union says it is considering a strike vote.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,216.9; +1.43 pct
US crude : $50.08; -3.95 pct
Brent crude : $58.93; -2.64 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,712.5; -0.57 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Restaurant Brands : Bofa Merrill cuts to "neutral"
from "buy"
Trinidad Drilling : Raymond James raises to
"outperform" from "market perform"
Timmins Gold Corp : PI Financial cuts to "neutral"
from "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +293,000; Prior
+304,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.374 mln; Prior
+2.354 mln
1000 Leading Index change mm for Jan: Expected +0.3 pct;
Prior +0.5 pct
1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Feb: Expected +9.3; Prior
+6.3
1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Feb: Prior +50.90
1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Feb: Prior +13.20
1000 Philly Fed employment for Feb: Prior -2.0
1000 Philly Fed prices paid for Feb: Prior +9.8
1000 Philly Fed new orders for Feb: Prior +8.5
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)