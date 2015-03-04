CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open little changed

Mar 4 Stock futures pointed to a marginally higher start for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, with March futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled.

Canadian stocks retreated on Tuesday in a broad decline led by financial stocks including Bank of Nova Scotia, which reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

At 7:15 ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.31 percent, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.33 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.29 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,749.6; -0.1 pct

US crude : $87.71; -0.65 pct

Brent crude : $110.92; -0.41 pct

LME 3-month copper : $7,782; +0.06 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Martinrea International Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

Whitecap Resources Inc : Barclays raised the target price to C$14 from C$13

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0815 ADP national employment for Feb: Expected +220,000; Prior +213,000

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Feb: Prior +56.80

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Feb: Prior +57.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Feb: Expected +56.5; Prior +56.70

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Bus Act for Feb: Expected +61.0; Prior +61.50

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Feb: Prior +51.60

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Feb: Prior +59.50

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Feb: Prior +45.50

