CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher

Mar 5 Canadian stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Ivey PMI data for February is due at 10:00 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as shares of banks dropped after their quarterly earnings reports and energy shares declined with the price of Brent crude.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures added 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher production, and the country's No. 2 oil and gas producer raised its dividend.

Encana Corp, Canada's largest natural gas producer, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to C$1.44 billion through a secondary share issue as the company looks to bolster a balance sheet weakened by low oil and natural gas prices.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,200; -0.05 pct

US crude : $51.9; +0.72 pct

Brent crude : $61.06; +0.84 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,838; -0.03 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Kinross Gold : RBC cuts price target to $3.25 from $4

Linamar Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "hold" from "buy"

Semafo Inc : CIBC raises price target to C$5.50 from C$5

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +295,000; Prior +313,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.400 mln; Prior +2.401 mln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q4: Expected +3.3 pct; Prior +2.7 pct

0830 Productivity revised for Q4: Expected -2.3 pct; Prior -1.8 pct

1000 Durables ex-defense, revised mm for Jan: Prior +3.0 pct

1000 Durable goods, revised mm for Jan: Prior +2.8 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Jan: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior -3.4 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Jan: Prior +0.3 pct

1000 Nondefense ex-air revised mm for Jan: Prior +0.6 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Jan: Prior -2.3 pct

($1= C$1.24) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)