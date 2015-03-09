CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on Fed rate hike fears

March 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as a bullish U.S. jobs
report raised fears that the Federal Reserve could increase
interest rates sooner than expected.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Housing starts, annualized for February, is due at 8:15 a.m.
ET.
Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in more than
a month on Friday on worries that the Fed could raise rate rise
in June after the U.S. economy added more new jobs than forecast
in February and the unemployment rate fell to a more than 6
1/2-year low.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
Concordia Healthcare Corp, which makes drugs for
rare diseases and devices for diabetic patients, said it would
buy some assets of privately held Covis Pharma Holdings SARL for
$1.2 billion in cash.
A Canadian National Railway Co train carrying crude
oil that derailed near the northern Ontario community of Gogama
early on Saturday is still on fire, the company said late on
Sunday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,749.6; -0.1 pct
US crude : $87.71; -0.65 pct
Brent crude : $110.92; -0.41 pct
LME 3-month copper : $7,782; +0.06 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BlackBerry : Goldman Sachs downgrades to "sell", cuts
target price to C$11 from C$12
Canadian Natural Resources : Barclays raises target
to C$41 from C$39
GMP Capital Inc : CIBC raises to "sector performer"
from "sector underperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 Employment Trends for Mar: Prior +127.9
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)