CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open for TSX

March 11 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, a day after
the index slumped to its lowest in five weeks.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.3
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in five
weeks on Tuesday, dragged down by worries that the U.S. Federal
Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously
expected.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.33 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.33 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian telecom and media conglomerate Quebecor Inc
reported a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly adjusted
income, helped by demand in its telecommunications and media
businesses.
UBS AG has poached a U.S. team of some 15 oil and gas
investment bankers from Bank of Montreal (BMO),
significantly weakening the energy dealmaking capacity at
Canada's fourth-largest bank, people familiar with the matter
said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,158.9; -0.1 pct
US crude : $48.49; +0.41 pct
Brent crude : $56.47; +0.14 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,778.5; +0.23 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : RBC raises target to
C$52 from C$47
Entrec Corp : Dundee cuts to "sell" from "buy"
Reservoir Minerals Inc : CIBC cuts to "sector
performer" from "sector outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1400 Federal Budget for Feb: Expected -$187.0 bln; Prior
-$18.0 bln
($1= C$1.27)
