CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower, crude prices slip

March 13 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with Brent crude oil's decline likely to weigh on energy companies.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

February employment change and unemployment rate data due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, as a rise in copper prices supported shares of some mining companies, offsetting a decline in the energy sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent.

Brent crude oil fell below $57 a barrel on Friday after the International Energy Agency said a global oil glut was building and U.S. oil production showed no signs of slowing. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and Canadian National Railway Co have such huge market power that they cannot be allowed to dictate how Canada's grain shipment backlog is cleared, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

Canada's federal budget will show a deficit of just over C$2 billion in the current fiscal year and will be balanced in the year starting April 1, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,155; +0.25 pct

US crude : $46.72; -0.70 pct

Brent crude : $56.75; -0.58 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,820.5; -0.4 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Colabor Group Inc : National Bank Financial cuts to "sector perform" from "outperform"

Tricon Capital : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$11 from C$10; rating "buy"

Empire Co : CIBC cuts to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI Final Demand yy for Feb: Expected +0.0 pct; Prior +0.0 pct

0830 PPI Final Demand mm for Feb: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

0830 PPI Ex-Food/Energy yy for Feb: Expected +1.6 pct; Prior +1.6 pct

0830 PPI Ex-Food/Energy mm for Feb: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1000 U Mich Sentiment preliminary for Mar: Expected +95.5; Prior +95.4

1000 U Mich Conditions preliminary for Mar: Expected +105.7; Prior +106.9

1000 U Mich Expectations preliminary for Mar: Expected +87.5; Prior +88.0

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.27) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)