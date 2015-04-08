CANADA STOCKS--Futures point to higher start for TSX

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main
stock index on Wednesday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.22
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No economic events scheduled for the day
Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in more
than a month on Tuesday, lifted by gains among its biggest banks
and some major energy companies as oil prices climbed.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
The Canadian government would like to finalize
specifications for a new version of the tank cars used to
transport crude oil by rail by the end of this month, Canadian
Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday.
Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is close
to an about $1 billion deal to sell products through Singapore
lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd's branch network across
Asia, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1210.8; rose 0.02 percent
US crude : $52.77; fell 2.24 percent
Brent crude : $58.21; fell 1.51 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6041; fell 0.04 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Teck Resources : Paradigm Capital cuts target price
to C$26 from C$28.50
CGI Group Inc : RBC raises target price to C$60
from C$54
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
14:00 The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March
17-18 monetary policy meeting
($1= C$1.24)
(Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)