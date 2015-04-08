CANADA STOCKS--Futures point to higher start for TSX

Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.22 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No economic events scheduled for the day

Canada's main stock index advanced to its highest in more than a month on Tuesday, lifted by gains among its biggest banks and some major energy companies as oil prices climbed.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

The Canadian government would like to finalize specifications for a new version of the tank cars used to transport crude oil by rail by the end of this month, Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday.

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is close to an about $1 billion deal to sell products through Singapore lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd's branch network across Asia, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1210.8; rose 0.02 percent

US crude : $52.77; fell 2.24 percent

Brent crude : $58.21; fell 1.51 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6041; fell 0.04 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Teck Resources : Paradigm Capital cuts target price to C$26 from C$28.50

CGI Group Inc : RBC raises target price to C$60 from C$54

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

14:00 The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March 17-18 monetary policy meeting

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.24) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)