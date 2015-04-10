CANADA STOCKS--TSX set to open higher

April 10 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Employment data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index notched its sixth straight gain and highest close since September on Thursday, led by big banks and industrial and energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Private sector economists estimate that Canada's economy will grow at about 2 percent this year and will pick up after that, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday.

Influential proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis is recommending that shareholders vote against Barrick Gold Corp's executive compensation plan, while flagging "serious concerns" with the executive chairman's pay.

The president of the media unit of BCE Inc, Canada's biggest communications company, parted ways with the company on Thursday with immediate effect, two weeks after he apologized for interfering in news coverage.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1203.9; rose 0.86 percent

US crude : $50.64; fell 0.3 percent

Brent crude : $56.79; rose 0.39 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6053; rose 0.97 percent

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Goldcorp Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$32.50 from C$31.50

Whitecap Resources Inc : CIBC reinstates coverage with sector outperformer rating

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Mar: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Mar: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 132.6

1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior -2.5 pct

1400 Federal Budget for Mar: Expected -43.0 bln; Prior -192.0 bln

($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)