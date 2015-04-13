CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open slightly lower

April 13 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday ahead of
busy week of corporate results.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index finished broadly higher on Friday,
for a seventh straight day of gains, buoyed in part by resource
stocks that benefited from higher commodity prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.03 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian gold producers Alamos Gold Inc and AuRico
Gold Inc said they would merge in a deal valued at
about $1.5 billion.
Bombardier Inc is exploring a possible sale of all
or part of its railway business, which bankers value at up to $5
billion, among options to pay for huge cost overruns in its
aircraft business, sources familiar with the matter said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,199; -0.49 pct
US crude : $52.22; +1.12 pct
Brent crude : $58.38; +0.88 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,010; -0.48 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : CIBC cuts price
target to C$7.50 from C$8
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd : RBC raises rating to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1400 Federal budget,$ for Mar: Expected -43.0 bln; Prior
-192.0 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.26)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)