CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher ahead of rate decision

April 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada's decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET and manufacturing sales data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Tuesday as a rally in energy stocks single-handedly held off steep declines in a range of industrial, consumer and mining shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Magellan Midstream Partners LP and TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, said they would develop a pipeline to connect TransCanada's Houston tank terminal to Magellan's East Houston terminal.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,191.3; -0.15 pct

US crude : $53.82; +0.99 pct

Brent crude : $58.96; +0.91 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,918; -0.45 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Gibson Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$31 from C$30

Metro Inc : Raymond James raises price target to C$37 from C$33

Shaw Communications : NBF raises to "sector perform" from "under perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 NY Fed manufacturing for April: Expected +7.00; Prior +6.90

0915 Industrial output mm for March: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior +0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for March: Expected +78.7 pct; Prior +78.9 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for March: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for April: Expected +55.0; Prior +53.0

1600 Net L-T flows, Exswaps for Feb: Prior -27.2 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-Bonds for Feb: Prior -55.1 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Feb: Prior +88.3 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, Incl. Swaps for Feb: Prior -39.3 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)