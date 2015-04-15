CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher ahead of rate decision

April 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, ahead of the
Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.2
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Bank of Canada's decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET and
manufacturing sales data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Tuesday
as a rally in energy stocks single-handedly held off steep
declines in a range of industrial, consumer and mining shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.23 percent.
TOP STORIES
Magellan Midstream Partners LP and TransCanada Corp
, Canada's second-largest pipeline company, said
they would develop a pipeline to connect TransCanada's Houston
tank terminal to Magellan's East Houston terminal.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,191.3; -0.15 pct
US crude : $53.82; +0.99 pct
Brent crude : $58.96; +0.91 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,918; -0.45 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Gibson Energy : CIBC raises price target to C$31
from C$30
Metro Inc : Raymond James raises price target to
C$37 from C$33
Shaw Communications : NBF raises to "sector
perform" from "under perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 NY Fed manufacturing for April: Expected +7.00; Prior
+6.90
0915 Industrial output mm for March: Expected -0.3 pct;
Prior +0.1 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for March: Expected +78.7 pct;
Prior +78.9 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for March: Expected +0.1 pct;
Prior -0.2 pct
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for April: Expected +55.0;
Prior +53.0
1600 Net L-T flows, Exswaps for Feb: Prior -27.2 bln
1600 Foreign buying, T-Bonds for Feb: Prior -55.1 bln
1600 Overall net capital flow for Feb: Prior +88.3 bln
1600 Net L-T flows, Incl. Swaps for Feb: Prior -39.3 bln
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)