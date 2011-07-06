CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Chinese rate hike

July 6 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday as risky assets stayed under selling
pressure after China raised its official interest rate, stoking
concerns the tightening may dampen the outlook for the global
economy.
China's central bank increased interest rates for the third
time this year on Wednesday, making clear that taming inflation
is a top priority as its economy gently slows. [ID:nB9E7EM01R]
And caution over the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced after
Moody's cut the credit rating for Portugal by four notches to
non-investment grade, warning the country may need a second
round of rescue funds before it can return to capital markets.
[ID:nN1E764185]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after Moody's downgrade of
Portugal's credit rating to "junk" and China's interest rate
rise triggered unease about global growth prospects. [.N]
* European equities retreated as banking stocks slipped
after Moody's cut Portugal's credit rating to 'junk' and said
the highly indebted country may need more bailout funds. [.EU]
* Asian stocks were mixed with Japan's Nikkei rising to a
post-quake high, gaining for a seventh session in its longest
winning streak in two years, helped by continued buying by
Asian and European investors.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.44 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil LCOc1 extended losses and U.S. crude
CLc1 moved well into negative territory after China increased
interest rates by 25 basis points, increasing worries about
prospects for global growth. [O/R]
* Gold prices erased early gains to fall as low as
$1,512.29 an ounce after China said it was raising interest
rates by 25 basis points, with the dollar rising to session
highs against a basket of currencies .DXY. [GOL/]
* Copper dipped after Moody's downgrade of Portugal's
credit rating revived investor concerns over the euro zone's
debt woes but supply disruptions at some of the world's top
copper mines are expected to keep a floor under prices.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Embattled Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest TRE.TO
said it is postponing a tour of its forestry assets, as some
analysts have currently halted coverage of the company.
[ID:nN1E76502A]
* Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO): The miner's second-quarter
gold production fell on lower output at its flagship Mulatos
mine in Mexico, but the miner maintained its annual production
forecast. [ID:nL3E7I61AV]
* Bankers Petroleum Ltd. BNK.TO: The oil and gas
company's second-quarter output from the Patos-Marinza oilfield
in Albania was lower than what the company expected as it was
forced to shut in production. [ID:nL3E7I601Y]
* SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQ.TO): The coal miner said
its unit in Mongolia received a mining license for its Soumber
Deposit, located to the east of the company's flagship Ovoot
Tolgoi Mine. [ID:nL3E7I61J0]
* Kirkland Lake KGI.TO: The gold miner posted a quarterly
profit helped by higher gold production. [ID:nL3E7I615L]
* DragonWave Inc. (DWI.TO): The head of sales at struggling
telecom equipment maker has resigned and will leave the company
in August, DragonWave said on Tuesday. [ID:nN1E7641NP]
* Mandalay Resources (MND.TO): The metals miner said Walter
Energy WLT.TO entered into a deal with BMO Capital Markets to
sell a part of its stake in Mandalay on a block trade basis for
about C$24 million. [ID:nL3E7I61BA]
* Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO): The company said
second-quarter production at its Cozamin and Minto mines rose
27 percent sequentially, and it backed its full-year production
forecast. [ID:nL3E7I61L3]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Rubicon Minerals Corp (RMX.TO) price target cut to C$4
from C$6; rating sector underperformer at CIBC
($1= $0.96 Canadian)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)