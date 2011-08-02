版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 04:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX touches 8-1/2 month low on U.S. woes

 * TSX ends down 193.31 points at 12,752.32
 * Nine of 10 main sectors weaker, golds rally
 (Updates to close, adds details, commentary)
 By Claire Sibonney
 TORONTO, Aug 2 Toronto's main stock index hit
its worst level since November on Tuesday as weak U.S. data
fueled economic fears even though Congress approved a debt deal
in time to avoid a U.S. government default.
 Battered financial and energy shares, both down more than 2
percent, led the decline after a succession of poor U.S. data
releases since last week sent investors fleeing to safer-haven
assets, including gold, which surged to its ninth record high
this year.
 Suncor Energy (SU.TO) was the most heavily weighted
decliner on the index, down 3.7 percent at C$35.28, followed by
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), off 3 percent at C$52.54.
 The retreat came on the heels of tepid U.S. and global
manufacturing data on Monday, when most Canadian markets were
closed for provincial holidays, and very disappointing U.S. GDP
figures last Friday.
  In economic data on Tuesday, U.S. consumer spending
dropped in June for the first time in nearly two years and
incomes barely rose, signs the economy lacked momentum as the
second quarter drew to a close. [nN1E7710A7]
 "The whole U.S. debt ceiling issue had transfixed the
markets, but unfortunately the focus is now turning to the lack
of strength in the U.S. economy," said Elvis Picardo,
strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities
in Vancouver.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE ended down 193.31 points, or 1.49 percent, at
12,752.32. Right before the close, the index hit it weakest
level since Nov. 18.
 Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower with
gold-mining shares the one bright spot. Barrick Gold Corp
(ABX.TO) led the gainers, rising 2.4 percent to C$46.65.
 The next major data point to watch will be monthly U.S.
employment numbers on Friday.
 "We need an exceptional employment number to snap us out of
this funk," Picardo said. He noted, however, that even a mild
rise in the U.S. jobs numbers could have some positive impact
on markets.
 "The market is bracing itself for disappointment and if the
numbers come to be anything less than disastrous, it's quite
possible that we might get a rally."
 ($1=$0.96 Canadian)
 (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐