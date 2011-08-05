CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open higher on U.S. job growth

Aug 5 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open higher on Friday, as a report showing U.S. job growth
accelerated more than expected in July caused a snap reversal
in investors sentiment.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rallied more than 1 percent
after a report showed job growth accelerated more than expected
in July as private employers stepped up hiring. [.N]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.15 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude futures extended gains and U.S. crude turned
positive in choppy trading after a better-than-expected July
nonfarm payrolls report from the United States. [O/R]
* Gold prices held firm on Friday as the dollar fell
against the euro after a monthly report showed the U.S. economy
created more jobs than expected in July. [GOL/]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TMX Group (X.TO): The operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings
on increased revenue from new listings and derivatives trading,
along with lower operating expenses. [ID:nL3E7J526L]
* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The pipeline company
second-quarter profit nearly doubled, surpassing analysts'
expectations, helped by higher volumes of oil transported
through its pipelines. [ID:nL3E7J52U0]
* GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO): The independent investment
dealer reported a 79 percent drop in second-quarter profit,
hurt by lower levels of underwriting activity and reduced
institutional trading volumes. [ID:nL3E7J527D]
* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. (RBA.TO): The industrial
auctioneer reported a 3 percent rise in net profit, driven by
higher gross auction proceeds. [ID:nL3E7J52WW]
* Sierra Wireless (SW.TO): The mobile modem maker reported
a narrower-than-expected loss in second-quarter, and said it
expects third-quarter revenue to improve as it launches new
products for Canada's expanding 4G network. [ID:nL3E7J460N]
* Magna International (MG.TO): The auto-parts maker posted
a 4 percent drop in second-quarter profit as a result of higher
commodity costs and weak performance at its European
operations. [ID:nL3E7J52DB]
* Primaris Retail Real Estate Investment Trust PMZ_u.TO:
The REIT posted lower second-quarter funds from operations,
hurt by a one-time loss on its convertible debentures.
[ID:nL3E7J45YS]
* Denison Mines (DML.TO): The uranium producer reported a
second-quarter loss on Thursday as uranium sales fell sharply
in the aftermath of the nuclear crisis in Japan.
[ID:nN1E7731YV]
* Chorus Aviation Inc. CHRa.TO CHRb.TO: The company
posted a lower second-quarter profit, hurt mainly by a rise in
operating costs. [ID:nL3E7J4638]
* Enerplus Corp. (ERF.TO): The oil and gas company posted a
higher second-quarter profit, but cut its production outlook
for the year, hurt by unusually wet weather at some of its
properties. [ID:nL3E7J52A1]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Air Canada ACa.TO price target cut to C$2.50 from C$3;
rating sector perform at National Bank
* Gabriel Resources Ltd (GBU.TO) coverage started with
sector performer and price target of C$8.50 at CIBC
* Great West Lifeco Inc (GWO.TO) rating raised to sector
performer from sector underperformer at CIBC
* Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO) rating raised to outperform
from sector perform at National Bank
* Yellow Media Inc YLO.TO price target cut to C$0.80 from
C$1.50; rating underperform at National Bank
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
