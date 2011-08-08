CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower on global economic fears

Aug 8 Toronto's resource-heavy main stock index was poised to open lower on Monday as investor confidence tumbled after Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States, knocking commodity prices lower.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a sharply lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures tracked a sharp drop in global equity markets after rating agency Standard & Poor's cut the top-tier AAA credit rating of the United States, rattling jittery investors. [.N]

* European stocks resumed their sell-off, with a blue-chip index dropping for the 11th session in a row, as a downgrade of U.S. debt reignited fears that the world's No.1 economy could slip into recession again. [.EU]

* Markets in Asia were down 2 to 4 percent with the Nikkei stock average down more than 2 percent as weak sentiment following Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States' credit rating was exacerbated by futures selling after Asian markets tumbled.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 1.41 percent in early trade.

* Oil fell more than $3 a barrel as concern over economic growth spread after Standard & Poor's cut the United States' top-tier credit rating and European central banks struggled to contain a deepening debt crisis. [O/R]

* The gold price was set for its second largest daily gain this year after the respective pledges by the G7 and the European Central Bank to quell the turbulence in the financial markets did nothing to put investors at ease. [GOL/]

* Copper fell to a five-week low, after a downgrade to the United States' credit rating intensified fears of a global slowdown which could cut into copper demand, but European Central Bank bond buying soothed investors' nerves for now. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW.TO): The company reported a nearly ten-times jump in second-quarter profit mainly due to higher silver and gold prices, and said its 2015 attributable production forecast remains unchanged. [ID:nL3E7J81LA]

* HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO): The miner said it would sell its Fenix ferro-nickel project in Guatemala to Russia's Solway Group for $170 million in cash. [ID:nL3E7J54R5]

* Katanga Mining (KAT.TO): The miner said its CEO John Ross has resigned to pursue other opportunities and it has identified an internal candidate to replace Ross, but did not disclose the name. [ID:nL3E7J54MH]

* Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI.TO): The fuel distributor said it was selling its Petrohaul and Wiebe long-haul transportation businesses to Seaboard Liquid Carriers for $23.5 million. [ID:nL3E7J54MJ]

* Transglobe Energy Corp (TGL.TO): The oil and gas company's second-quarter profit doubled on higher production at its assets in Egypt, and the company backed its full-year production outlook. [ID:nL3E7J81FH]

* BioExx Specialty Proteins Ltd. BXI.TO: The company asked its CEO Chris Carl to step down and named CFO Chris Schnarr as the interim CEO, effective immediately. [ID:nL3E7J81SN]

* Quetzal Energy Ltd. QEI.V: The oil and gas exploration company said Robert Szczuczko stepped down as its CEO, and it named Ron MacMicken interim president and CEO. [ID:nL3E7J54I7]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Boralex Inc (BLX.TO) price target cut to C$11 from C$11.50; rating outperform at National Bank

* Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (BRE.TO) price target cut to C$14.75 from C$15.50 at CIBC

* Chorus Aviation Inc CHRb.TO price target cut to C$4.25 from C$4.50; rating sector perform at National Bank

* Ensign Energy Services Inc (ESI.TO) price target raised to C$25 from C$24 at CIBC

* Great Basin Gold Ltd GBG.TO price target cut to C$2.60 from C$3 at RBC

* HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) price target cut to C$21.50 from $23 at CIBC

* Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO) price target cut to C$14.50 from $15.50 at CIBC

* Power Corp Of Canada (POW.TO) price target cut to C$30.75 from C$31.75 at CIBC

($1= $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)