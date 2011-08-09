CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on commodity price rebound

Aug 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set for
a rebound on Tuesday, following the previous session's plunge
to its lowest level in nearly a year, as oil and metal prices
erased early losses and turned positive.
U.S. stock index futures also pointed to a rebound from the
previous session's nosedive as investors looked to a Federal
Reserve statement for clues on how it may combat a market
meltdown linked to fears of a new recession. [.N]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* European equities briefly turned positive after steep
declines earlier in the session, on technical buying and as
investors started to scoop up beaten-down stocks, traders said.
[.EU]
* Markets in Asia tumbled while Australia's benchmark
staged the most dramatic comeback, to close up 1.2 percent,
after being more than 5 percent in the red.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 1 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude shook off sharp losses to gain over $1,
supported as investors edged back into riskier assets after a
sharp sell off in recent sessions. [O/R]
* Gold hit a record $1,778 an ounce, in its biggest
three-day rally since the depths of the financial crisis in
late 2008, as equities succumbed to investor fear over the
threat to the global economy from the European and U.S. debt
crises. [GOL/]
* Copper prices fell to eight-month lows as nervousness
about the health of the global economy prompted investors to
sell assets perceived as risky, although traders said further
falls were limited by consumer buying on expectations
longer-term demand for the metal will remain intact. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Uranium One UUU.TO: The uranium producer posted a more
than five-fold increase in second-quarter profit on Monday, as
the company boosted production by 33 percent and was paid more
per pound of uranium sold. [ID:nN1E7770A7]
* Research In Motion RIM.TO: Primecap Management Co
roughly doubled its stake in RIM in recent months to more than
five percent even as the BlackBerry maker's shares fell sharply
on investor concerns about market share losses to rivals like
Apple Inc iPhone. [ID:nN1E777251]
* First Quantum (FM.TO): The miner rose to a net profit on
Monday, as lower copper and gold production was outweighed by
far higher metals prices. [ID:nN1E7771F4]
* Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO): The oil field services
company reported second-quarter profit that more than tripled
from a year ago. [ID:nL3E7J83T4]
* Thompson Creek Metals TCM.TO: The molybdenum miner's
second-quarter profit fell 8 percent, hurt by higher costs, and
it forecast lower production at its Thompson Creek mine in
Idaho in the second half of the year. [ID:nL3E7J83JC]
* PetroBakken Energy Ltd PBN.TO: The oil firm's
second-quarter profit soared, helped by strong oil prices, and
the company said it expects to achieve higher production in the
third and fourth quarters. [ID:nL3E7J907H]
* TSO3 Inc. (TOS.TO): The company, which designs
sterilization technology for medical devices, posted a wider
second-quarter loss, due to higher research and development
costs. [ID:nL3E7J92P2]
* Hemisphere GPS Inc. HEM.TO: The company, which makes
GPS systems for the agriculture and marine markets, posted a
second-quarter profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates,
helped by a buoyant grain market. [ID:nL3E7J92S4]
* Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO): The
construction and agriculture equipment broker reported a 44
percent rise in second-quarter profit On equipment demand from
Alberta. It also appointed David Ascott as Rocky's CFO
effective August 8. [ID:nL3E7J931T]
* Flint Energy Services Ltd. FES.TO: The company posted a
surprise adjusted profit as its oilfield services segment
gained momentum on increased drilling activity in North
America, and forecast a stronger second half. [ID:nL3E7J83LL]
* Gasfrac Energy Services Inc. GFS.TO: The company's
second-quarter loss widened as operating costs rose, and
extended spring breakup conditions. [ID:nL3E7J83HL]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Arcan Resources ARN.V: coverage started with sector
outperformer rating and C$8.75 price target at CIBC
* Canadian REIT (REF_u.TO): price target cut to C$35 from
C$36 at CIBC
* TVA (TVAb.TO): rating cut to underperform from sector
perform; price target cut to C$12.50 from C$16 at National
bank
* Pinecrest Energy Inc PRY.V: coverage started with
sector performer rating and price target of C$3 at CIBC
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)