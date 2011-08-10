CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; economic growth fears linger

Aug 10 Toronto's resource heavy stock market looked set to open lower on Wednesday, with stronger commodity prices offset by fears about the health of global economy and risk of another recession in Canada's largest trading partner, the United States.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures fell after a sharp snap-back rally in the last session as investor fears about the economy and high levels of public debt looked set to generate more volatile trading. [.N]

* European shares rose, boosted by the U.S. Federal Reserve promising to keep interest rates near zero for at least two more years, though some strategists cautioned that this move indicated a lack of optimism on economic growth. [.EU]

* Markets in Asia were up, with Nikkei snapping a three-day losing streak after Wall Street surged on the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero for another two years, though blue-chip exporters fell as the yen regained steam.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 1.68 percent in early trade.

* Brent crude climbed above $106 a barrel after the U.S. Federal Reserve's promise to extend near-zero interest rates for two more years weighed on the dollar and helped reverse a steep fall in oil. [O/R]

* Gold rose, rebounding after the last session's drop from record highs, as concerns over U.S. and euro zone debt lingered and after the Federal Reserve said U.S. interest rates would stay near zero for at least two years. [GOL/]

* Copper rose, as the Federal Reserve soothed panicked financial markets, the dollar fell and imports of the metal into top consumer China reached a six-month high last month. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWT.TO): The company reported a 64 percent fall in second-quarter profit, as forest fires and floods interrupted production, and the company cut its full-year production outlook. [ID:nL3E7JA2OH]

* Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO): Workers at company's Thunder Bay, Ontario, operation went on strike on Tuesday after negotiations broke down. [ID:nN1E7781SN]

* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The operator of North America's largest oil pipeline system has asked regulators for permission to reverse the flow direction of an Eastern Canadian oil pipeline, giving some refineries in the East access to Western crude. [ID:nN1E7781P4]

* Metro Inc. MRUa.TO: The grocer's third-quarter results missed estimates by a whisker as it continues to fight in a fiercely competitive and tightly regulated market. [ID:nL3E7JA2UH]

* Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO): The gold-focused royalty company's second-quarter profit rose 49 percent, helped by higher precious metal prices. [ID:nL3E7J956B]

* Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR_u.TO): The REIT posted higher quarterly normalized funds from operations, helped by an increase in monthly rents and occupancy. [ID:nL3E7J956K]

* Quadra FNX Mining QUX.TO: The miner reported a 75 percent rise in second-quarter profit, driven by higher copper prices and production. [ID:nL3E7JA2VK]

* HudBay Minerals (HBM.TO): The base metal and precious metal miner on Tuesday reported a wider second-quarter loss, hurt by pre-tax impairment losses of $212.7 million on its Fenix project. [ID:nN1E77822A]

* Quebecor Inc. (QBRa.TO) (QBRb.TO): The cable and media company posted lower second-quarter net profit, hurt by certain one-time charges. [ID:nL3E7JA2J7]

* Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO): The packaging and paper products company posted a surprise second-quarter adjusted loss and said it expects higher costs of recycled fibre, pulp and energy to continue to squeeze profits. [ID:nL3E7JA2HR]

* White Tiger Gold WTG.TO & Century Mining (CMM.V): The two small gold miners, controlled or partially controlled by Russian investor Maxim Finskiy, are moving ahead with a controversial merger that has faced vocal opposition from a group of minority shareholders. [ID:nN1E7781OC]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Dorel Industries Inc (DIIb.TO):price target cut to C$31 from C$36 at CIBC

* First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO):price target cut to C$29 from C$31 at CIBC

* Foraco International (FAR.TO):price target raised to C$3.50 from C$3 at CIBC

* Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp PRE.TO:price target cut to C$38 from C$42 at CIBC

* Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc TCM.TO:price target cut to C$14 from C$16 at CIBC

* Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO):price target raised to C$34 from C$32 at CIBC

* Uranium One Inc UUU.TO:price target cut to C$6.40 from C$7.20 at CIBC

($1= $0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)