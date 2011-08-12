CANADA STOCKS-TSX pushes higher, fends off U.S. data, gold fall

* TSX up 34.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 12,574.24
* U.S. retail sales rise, but consumer sentiment falters
* Gold shares weaken with bullion
By Ka Yan Ng
TORONTO, Aug 12 Toronto's main stock market
index held on to moderate gains on Friday morning as declining
gold-mining shares and poor U.S. consumer sentiment data cut
into an advance led by energy and financial shares.
U.S. consumer sentiment dropped to its lowest in more than
three decades, as fears of a stalled recovery combined with
despair over government policies, a separate survey released on
Friday showed. [ID:nN1E77B08W]
The report overshadowed confidence-boosting U.S. data that
showed the biggest monthly gain in retail sales since March. A
rally in Europe and another strong outlook from a technology
company also helped boost the market following a very volatile
week. [MKTS/GLOB]
"Despite some weak consumer confidence, the market's been
able to hold its gains or remain flat in Canada's case, and
that's a positive," said Francis Campeau, broker at MF Global
Canada in Montreal, noting that stabilizing markets in Europe
may be attracting more value traders.
At 10:38 a.m. (1438 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 34.44 points, or 0.27
percent, to 12,574.24, building on gains of nearly 3 percent in
the previous session. It had briefly opened lower before
reaching a one-week high at 12,603.54.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher, led by oil
gas, which climbed 0.93 percent. The materials group was the
lone declining group, down 1.25 percent on weakening gold
issues.
Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) was the top overall riser, up
3.8 percent at C$13.58, followed by Bank of Nova Scotia
(BNS.TO), which rose 0.8 percent to C$54.21. Suncor Energy
(SU.TO) gained 0.7 percent to C$32.45
But a hefty drop in gold mining shares kept the broader
index in check as gold prices extended losses on Friday. Six
gold miners were the top decliners, led by Goldcorp (G.TO),
which shed 3.7 percent to C$48.83.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; Editing by Frank McGurty)