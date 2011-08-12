CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes slightly higher, led by oil and gas

* TSX up 2.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,542.20
* Up 3.1 percent on the week, volatility high
* Gold shares weaken with bullion
By Trish Nixon
TORONTO, Aug 12 Toronto's main stock market
index closed slightly higher on Friday, extending its rally to
four straight days, as stronger energy shares offset lagging
gold-miners.
Canadian equities lagged gains by U.S. stocks. But after
sliding on Monday to their lowest level in nearly a year,
Canadian shares managed to close the week up more than 3
percent.
"Canada has done really well this week in terms of both
absolute performance, and in terms of relative performance
compared to the U.S. and indeed to Europe," said Gavin Graham,
president at Graham Investment Strategy.
"We were up when the Dow was down 500 points, thanks
largely to gold, and that has led to some profit taking."
The energy sector led the gains on Friday, rising 0.27
percent, with oil and gas producers among the top ten
influential gainers.
Baytex Energy Co (BTE.TO) jumped 5.2 percent to $50.24, and
Talisman Energy TLM.TO, rose 1.6 percent at C$16.96.
But a hefty drop in gold mining shares kept the broader
index in check as gold prices extended losses on Friday,
dragging the materials sector down 0.6 percent as a group.
Goldcorp (G.TO) topped the list of decliners, shedding 2.4
percent to C$49.48, followed by Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), down 1.3
percent at $49.12. The gold-mining sub-group fell 1.6 percent
as a whole.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE closed up 2.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,542.20,
with seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
Earlier in the session it rose as high as 12,603.54, the
strongest point in over a week.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)