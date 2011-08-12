CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, energy gains offset soft golds

* TSX up 2.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,542.20
* Up 3.1 percent on the week, volatility high
* Gold shares weaken with bullion
By Trish Nixon
TORONTO, Aug 12 Toronto's main stock market
index closed slightly higher on Friday, extending its rally to
four straight days, as stronger energy shares offset lagging
gold-miners.
Canadian equities lagged gains by U.S. stocks. But after
sliding on Monday to their lowest level in nearly a year,
Canadian shares managed to close the week up more than 3
percent.
"Canada has done really well this week in terms of both
absolute performance, and in terms of relative performance
compared to the U.S. and indeed to Europe," said Gavin Graham,
president at Graham Investment Strategy.
"We were up when the Dow was down 500 points, thanks
largely to gold, and that has led to some profit taking."
The energy sector led the gains on Friday, rising 0.27
percent, with oil and gas producers among the most
influential gainers.
Baytex Energy Co (BTE.TO) jumped 5.2 percent to $50.24, and
Talisman Energy TLM.TO, rose 1.6 percent at C$16.96.
But a hefty drop in gold mining shares kept the broader
index in check as gold prices extended losses on Friday,
dragging the materials sector down 0.6 percent as a group.
Goldcorp (G.TO) topped the list of decliners, shedding 2.4
percent to C$49.48, followed by Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), down 1.3
percent at C$49.12. The gold-mining sub-group fell 1.6 percent
as a whole.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE closed up 2.4 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,542.20,
with seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher.
The index see-sawed between positive and negative
territory through the day, and at one point rose to 12,603.54,
the strongest point in over a week.
The market was calmer after a volatile week. Volume of
trade was the lowest this month, far below Monday's level which
was the highest of the year.
"We're probably through the worst of the equity market
event here and would be looking at this from the buyside
selectively at this point in time," Paul Taylor, chief
investment officer at BMO Harris Investment Management, told
reporters in a conference call.
"But there will be some choppiness going forward."
First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) was the top gainer on the
index, jumping 5 percent to C$23.96, after the Canadian miner
announced the resignation of its chief financial officer.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX.TO) rose 4.1 percent to
C$39.97, leading the healthcare sector up 2.7 percent.
Shares of Azure Dynamics AZD.TO fell 16.3 percent to 18
Canadian cents, a day after the maker of hybrid electric
components for vehicles reported a wider quarterly loss and cut
Toromont Industries Ltd, (TIH.TO) a Canadian industrial
equipment supplier, posted a seven-fold rise in quarterly
profit, helped by higher new machine sales and rental revenue,
Celtic Exploration's CLT.TO stock jumped 8.2 percent,
after the oil and natural gas company said its second-quarter
profit rose despite adverse weather conditions and plant
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)