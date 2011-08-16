CANADA STOCKS-TSX down sharply as European fears drag

* TSX down 111.86 points, or 0.9 pct, at 12,571.75

* All 10 main sectors weaker, but gold miners up 0.5 pct (Updates with details, comments)

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Aug 16 Toronto's main stock index fell on Tuesday morning, giving back nearly all of the previous day's gains, as attention returned to worries about European debt and global growth, and as a stronger U.S. dollar soured market appetite for commodities.

Among the heaviest decliners, Royal Bank of Canada ( RY.TO ) fell 1.2 percent to C$51.04, Suncor Energy ( SU.TO ) slipped 1.6 percent to C$31.90, and Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ.TO ) sagged 1.8 percent to C$36.22.

"Last week's crazy volatility, the levels we reached were not simply a flash crash, there are real jitters out of Europe," said Francis Campeau, a broker at MF Global Canada in Montreal.

"We're still looking for a real bullish catalyst. So far, I think the bounce in the market has been more of a technical bounce from oversold conditions rather than the fresh start of a bull market."

At 10:14 a.m. (1414 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 111.86 points, or 0.9 percent, at 12,571.75. On Monday, the index rallied 1.13 percent to 12,683.61, its highest close in more than a week.

U.S. and European markets were also lower as investors showed little confidence that a meeting in Paris between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would bring significant changes to the embattled currency union. [ID:nL5E7JG0IH] [ID:nLDE77F0VW]

The euro zone economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, hobbled by sluggish growth in Germany and stagnation in France, raising fears of a longer-term retreat that could derail efforts to resolve the bloc's debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

Campeau noted that the firm price of gold this week shows the market is still in risk-aversion mode. [GOL/]

The gold-mining subsector was up 0.5 percent as gold prices turned higher on euro zone debt worries.

Goldcorp Inc ( G.TO ) was the most influential gainer on the index, rising 1.2 percent to C$50.61, while Barrick Gold ( ABX.TO ) added 0.4 percent to C$49.89.

Some positive U.S. industrial output and housing starts data did little to sway investors' nerves about the sluggish pace of the economic recovery.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Rob Wilson)