CANADA STOCKS-TSX bounces higher as risk appetite returns

By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Aug 22 Toronto's main stock market
index rebounded sharply on Monday morning from last week's
steep selloffs as bargain-hunting among hard-hit shares
signaled a pick-up in risk appetite.
Among the most heavily weighted climbers, Toronto-Dominion
Bank (TD.TO) rallied 1.3 percent to C$72.04, Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO) rose 1.1 percent to C$49.50, and Potash Corp
(POT.TO) added 1.4 percent to C$50.77.
Other commodity-related shares were also well bid as U.S.
oil futures rose more than $2 a barrel and gold hit a record
high near $1,900 an ounce. [GOL/]
Goldcorp Inc (G.TO) jumped 2.7 percent to C$52.55 and
Suncor Energy (SU.TO) advanced almost 1 percent to C$29.51.
"I think the fact that we got through the weekend without
any terrible news was definitely slightly positive," said
Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at Van Arbor Asset Management
in Vancouver.
"We've seen a very volatile period in the markets, but I
think a lot of buyers are looking for a bit of stability to
commit some capital and I think we're starting to see that a
little bit this morning."
He noted that hopes for an imminent end to the conflict in
OPEC-member Libya also helped brighten sentiment as investors
seek more clarity on oil supply.
At 10:19 a.m. (1419 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 165.06 points, or 1.37
percent, at C$12,172.53. All 10 sectors were stronger, led by
the weighty financial and material groups, up 1.4 percent and
2.1 percent respectively.
The TSX lost more than 4 percent last week on concerns
about a double-dip recession in the United States and the debt
crisis in Europe.
The market is focused this week on U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday at the annual central
bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hoping for clues on
what types of actions the Fed might take if there is a further
downturn in the economy. [nN1E77I0NF]
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)