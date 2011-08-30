CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower, hurt by easing oil prices

Aug 30 Toronto's main stock market index was
set to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by easing oil and commodity
prices, as investors remain cautious ahead of U.S. consumer
confidence data and FOMC minutes.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after the market rose
nearly 8 percent in the past five sessions as investors
cautiously awaited a batch of data for a better assessment on
the state of the economy. [.N]
* A surge in British equities helped keep European shares
positive, as major euro zone markets fell, after key indicators
of economic activity came in below expectations, adding to
worries that the region could go into recession. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were up, with the Nikkei climbing for a
fourth straight day but stopped short of 9,000 with the market
wanting more reassurance that the U.S. economy was not slipping
back into recession before testing that level.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.16 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude slipped from three week highs, as the dollar
firmed on the back of data from the United States suggesting
the world's top oil consumer is not sliding back into
recession. [O/R]
* Gold edged higher, following its worst weekly performance
in two months last week, supported by improving physical demand
and some investor uncertainty ahead of minutes from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's recent policy meeting. [GOL/]
* Copper rose, helped by data that showed U.S. consumers
were willing to spend, especially on cars, suggesting there is
some strength in the world's biggest economy. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO): The bank's quarterly profit
rose nearly 22 percent on high interest income and lower
loan-loss provisions. [ID:nN1E77S104]
* TMX Group (X.TO): Maple Group's plan to acquire the
company is on track, despite a retreating share price for the
Toronto Stock Exchange operator. [ID:nN1E77S1A3]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Aurico AUQ.TO rating raised to sector outperformer from
sector performer at CIBC
* Energold Drilling Corp (EGD.V) price target cut to C$5.50
from C$6; rating buy at Salman Partners
* IBI Group Inc (IBG.TO) rating raised to sector
outperformer from sector performer at CIBC
* MTY Food Group (MTY.TO) coverage started with outperform
rating; C$19.25 target price at National Bank
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)