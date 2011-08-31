CORRECTED - CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher, helped by copper

(Corrects to show market rallied for fourth straight day, not fifth)

Aug 31 Toronto's main stock index was set to open higher on Wednesday, heading for a fourth straight day of gains, after equities rose overnight. Higher copper prices boost mining stocks.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 up 0.3-0.8 percent. [.N]

* European shares were sharply higher, extending a rally into a third session ahead U.S. data that may determine if the Federal Reserve acts to boost the struggling U.S. economy. [.EU]

* Asian markets rose, but the Nikkei closed flat as investors took profits after four days of gains.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.20 percent in early trade.

* Oil dipped below $114 ahead of U.S. data that is expected to show an increase in crude stocks. [O/R]

* Gold fell after a near 3 percent rally the day before sparked by Federal Reserve comments on possible measures to boost U.S. growth. The price is still set for its biggest monthly gain in nearly two years. [GOL/]

* Copper rose, underpinned by a weaker dollar and supply concerns. But an upcoming slew of U.S. economic data and uncertainty shrouding the global economic outlook sidelined traders and capped gains. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO): The commercial planemaker reported a 53 percent jump in profit on strength in its aerospace and train-making segments. [ID:nL4E7JV1R4]

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO): The lender reported a higher-than-expected profit on strong wealth management and markets-related revenue. It raised its dividend by 3.4 percent. [ID:nN1E77S1D7]

* Lundin Petroleum LUP.TO: The Swedish oil explorer and producer said a North Sea appraisal well had confirmed an extension of the Avaldsnes field, part of the world's biggest oil discovery so far this year. [ID:nL5E7JV0VC]

* NAL Energy Corp. NAE.TO: The oil and gas producer said it has extinguished a fire that damaged an oil battery at one of its facilities in Saskatchewan and expects oil production to be hurt by 1 percent due to the incident. [ID:nL4E7JV22F]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Alimentation Couche Tard (ATDb.TO) price target cut to C$34 from $34.50; rating outperform at National Bank

* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) rating raised to sector outperformer from sector performer at CIBC; price target cut to C$61 from $64, rating sector perform at National Bank

* Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CAR_u.TO) rating cut to sector perform from outperform at RBC

* Gibson Energy (GEI.TO) coverage started with outperform rating; C$19 price target at National Bank

* PetroMagdalena Energy PMD.V price target raised to C$1.30 from C$1.20 at CIBC

* Transglobe Apartment REIT TGA_u.TO rating raised to outperform from sector perform at RBC ($1= $0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar; editing by Janet Guttsman)