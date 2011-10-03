CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower; Greece worries hit commodities

Oct 3 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Monday as investors sold off risky commodities
after Greece said it will miss its deficit targets for the
year.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* U.S. stock index futures were modestly lower on Monday,
extending equities losses from the previous session as concerns
over Greece's teetering finances returned to the forefront.
[.N]
* Greece's admission that it will miss its deficit targets
for this year and next hit European shares on Monday, with
banking stocks among the worst performers. [.EU]
* Asian stocks also fell as fears of slowing global growth
and the spreading impact of Europe's credit woes encouraged
investors to pull funds out of risk assets.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.44 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices fell towards $102 on Monday after Greece said
it would miss its deficit target and as concerns rose about
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia, which pulled down stocks and the
euro, while the dollar strengthened. [O/R]
* Gold headed for its largest one-day rise in nearly a
month on Monday, after Greece warned it will miss deficit
targets set to avoid bankruptcy, which unleashed a sell-off in
equities and commodities. [GOL/]
* Copper fell more than 5 percent to its lowest since July
2010 after Greece admitted it would miss its deficit target and
improving but still disappointing economic data from China
fuelled worries over metals demand growth. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO): The company said it was
looking to sell itself after receiving unsolicited buyout
offers, and that it was on track to meet its 2011 production
outlook. [ID:nL3E7L30PS]
* Afexa Life Sciences Inc. FXA.TO: Acquisition-hungry
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX.TO) said cold and
flu medicine maker Afexa supports and recommends its increased
all-cash offer for a takeover of the company. [ID:nL3E7KU2R7]
* Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO: The debt-ridden
fund reached a settlement with Talamod Asset Management LLC and
Coliseum Capital Management, ending a potential battle over the
fund's board of trustees. [ID:nL3E7KU2RG]
* BioExx Specialty Proteins BXI.TO: The company plans to
restart its protein extraction plant in Saskatchewan, it said.
[ID:nN1E79204H]
* Rio Alto Mining Ltd. RIO.V: A labor disruption at Rio
Alto's La Arena gold mine in Peru has ended, an official at the
company said on Saturday. [ID:nN1E79001U]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* European Goldfields EGU.TO price target cut to C$16
from C$16.50 at RBC
* Iamgold (IMG.TO) added to global mining best ideas
portfolio at RBC
* Osisko (OSK.TO) added to global mining best ideas
portfolio at RBC
* AG Growth (AFN.TO) rating cut to sector perform from
outperform at National Bank
* Hemisphere GPS HEM.TO rating cut to sector perform from
outperform at National Bank
* Axia Netmedia AXX.TO price target cut to C$1 from
C$1.50 at National Bank
* Major Drilling (MDI.TO) rating raised to sector
outperformer from sector performer at CIBC
* Goldcorp (G.TO) rating raised to buy from hold at
Deutsche Bank
* Silver Standard (SSO.TO) price target cut to C$22 from
C$31 at Deutsche Bank
($1= $1.05 Canadian)
