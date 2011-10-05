CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open higher on Europe hope, U.S. data

Oct 5 Canadian stocks looked set to open higher
on Wednesday, helped by a pledge from policymakers to
strengthen the European banking sector and unexpectedly strong
U.S. employment data.
Global shares and key commodities bounced after European
ministers agreed to shore up euro zone banks against the
spreading debt crisis and an IMF director said the fund might
offer support by buying Spanish and Italian bonds. [MKTS/GLOB]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures briefly added to gains after a
private sector employment report showed the economy gained more
jobs than expected last month. [.N]
* Britain's top shares rallied as hopes for further
economic stimulus and support for debt-stricken Greece boosted
appetite for riskier banking and commodity stocks. [.EU]
* Asian stocks trimmed earlier gains with Nikkei closing
0.86 percent lower.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 1.06 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude bounced back above $101, snapping a three-day
losing streak, as nervous investors were reassured by European
finance ministers agreeing to safeguard their banks. [O/R]
* Gold fell more than 1 percent, extending the previous
day's hefty losses, as rising equities diverted some interest
from the precious metal and as investors remained wary of
buying into the market after its recent volatility. [GOL/]
* Copper bounced back from a five-day slide, with prices of
the red metal boosted by the Federal Reserve's promise to
launch more measures to help the fragile U.S. economy. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Talisman Energy Inc. TLM.TO: The independent oil
explorer said its production has been set back by about 20,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day during the third quarter hurt
by maintenance issues in North Sea and weather related issues
in western Canada. [ID:nL3E7L5053]
* Precision Drilling (PD.TO): The company said it signed
eight new build drilling rig contracts, and raised its capital
budget for the year by 11 percent to C$880 million.
[ID:nL3E7L51S2]
* IGM Financial (IGM.TO): The mutual fund company reported
a 5 percent fall in assets under management for September, hit
by a decline in mutual funds assets. [ID:nL3E7L42R1]
* Guyana Goldfields (GUY.TO): The miner said that it had
reached a stability agreement with the Guyanese government for
the development of the Aurora gold project in the South
American country. [ID:nN1E79404C]
* Capstone Infrastructure Corp. CSE.TO: The company said
it bought a 70 percent stake in Bristol Water for C$215
million. [ID:nL5E7L52IV]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Canaccord Financial (CF.TO) price target cut to C$16 from
C$18.50 at KBW
* Jean Coutu (PJCa.TO) price target raised to C$13 from
C$12 at CIBC
* MTY Food (MTY.TO) target cut to C$19 from C$19.25; rating
outperform at National Bank
* Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO price target cut by C$2.75 to
C$33 at CIBC
* Superior Plus (SPB.TO) coverage resumed with outperform
rating; C$8.50 target price at National Bank
($1= $1.05 Canadian)
(Reporting By Mohit Malukani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)