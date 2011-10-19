CANADA STOCKS-TSX may open lower after Apple miss, EU plan eyed

Oct 19 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open slightly lower on Wednesday as Apple shocked investors
with results that missed expectations and markets were cautious
about the degree of progress on a euro zone rescue plan.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower
open.
* Nasdaq index futures fell after technology heavyweight
Apple missed earnings expectations, while the broader market
was little changed after a big run-up in the last session on a
report Europe may beef up its crisis fund. [.N]
* European shares rose after reports that France and
Germany had agreed a plan to boost the euro zone rescue fund to
2 trillion euros, which helped to fuel a late rally on Wall
Street. [.EU]
* Most Asian stocks rose
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.08 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude slipped, hampered by euro zone debt fears
after Moody's Investors Service downgraded Spain's sovereign
rating, though optimism EU policymakers will take decisive
measures limited losses. [O/R]
* Gold slid as higher hopes of a resolution to the euro
zone debt crisis persuaded investors to shrug off a downgrade
to Spain's credit rating and opt for equities, but a softer
dollar helped provide some support. [GOL/]
* Copper fell for a third day after Moody's cut Spain's
sovereign ratings, adding to uncertainty over the euro zone's
lingering debt crisis and economic growth. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bombardier (BBDa.TO) (BBDb.TO): The train maker is set to
build a plant in Qatar if it wins a billion-dollar rail
contract it is bidding for, a company executive said.
[ID:nL5E7LJ0RX]
* TransCanada Corp. (TRP.TO): The pipeline firm has offered
a $100 million performance bond and other oil spill protection
measures to Nebraska legislators in an attempt to reduce
opposition to the company's proposed $7 billion Keystone XL oil
pipeline. [ID:nN2544581]
* Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM.TO): The gold producer said it is
suspending mining operations and production at its Goldex mine
in Val d'Or, Quebec, immediately due to water inflow and ground
instability. [ID:nL3E7LJ1GZ]
* Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO: Colombia approved the export
of natural gas to Panama and other countries in the Caribbean
on Tuesday, expanding an export market that had been limited to
Venezuela in order to ensure domestic supply. [ID:nN1E79H203]
* Carpathian Gold Inc. CPN.TO: The company said it
temporarily suspended construction at its Riacho dos Machados
Gold Project in Brazil due to an unexpected additional review
by environmental authorities. [ID:nL3E7LI3IJ]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Catch the Wind CTW.V price target cut to C$0.50 from
C$0.60 at National Bank
