CANADA STOCKS-TSX may edge up on EU rescue fund guidelines

Oct 20 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open slightly higher on Thursday after a guidelines document on
euro zone rescue fund provided some clarity to traders, but
falling commodity prices could cap gains.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* Stock index futures rose as investors looking for an
earnings season rally maintained interest in the market after a
sharp fall the previous session, but concerns over Europe's
debt crisis capped gains. [.N]
* European stocks trimmed losses in early afternoon trade
after a plan outlining how the euro zone's rescue fund will be
able to intervene in bond markets to ease the region's debt
crisis reassured jittery investors. [.EU]
* Asian stocks fell with Hang Seng and Nikkei down more
than a percent as some investors cut holdings ahead of the EU
Summit on Sunday.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.12 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose a dollar to around $109 a barrel after European
officials unveiled plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis
through bond buying, whilst tight supply continued to underpin.
[O/R]
* Gold prices fell about 2 percent, on course for a fourth
consecutive session of losses, as investors were spooked by
worries whether Europe will achieve a cure for its debt crisis.
[GOL/]
* Copper fell almost 4 percent to its lowest in two weeks
as plans to tackle the EU debt crisis stalled and concerns
about an economic slowdown weighed on the metal demand outlook.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Encana Corp. (ECA.TO): The natural gas producer's
operating profit doubled in the third quarter, and the company
said it was on track to meet growth of 5-7 percent a share in
2011. [ID:nL3E7LK1N2]
* Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM.TO): The gold miner said it
will double the cash component of its offer for Grayd Resource
Corp GYD.V to C$183 million, as Agnico moves to expand its
footprint in Mexico. [ID:nL3E7LK1X7]
* Ithaca Energy IAE.V: The British oil explorer agreed a
plan to develop a key North Sea oil field, in a move which will
double its yearly production by 2013. [ID:nL5E7LK1C7]
* Transat A.T. Inc . TRZb.TO: The holiday travel operator
is laying off 115 employees across Canada to try to save C$10
million a year and return to profit. [ID:nN1E79I1NA]
* Aastra Technologies Ltd. AAH.TO: The business
communications company's third-quarter profit rose on lower
research and development costs and forex losses.
[ID:nL3E7LJ3GY]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Aastra Technologies AAH.TO rating raised to outperform
from sector perform at National Bank
* AG Growth International Inc (AFN.TO) price target cut to
$35 from $50 at CIBC
* Canexus (CUS.TO) price target cut to C$7.50 from C$8 at
CIBC
* Migao Corp MGO.TO price target cut to C$6 from C$8 at
CIBC
* Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) coverage started with sector
perform; C$26 target at National Bank
* Vicwest Inc VIC.TO target cut to C$13 from C$17.50 at
CIBC
($1= $1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)