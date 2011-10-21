CANADA STOCKS-TSX to edge up on commodities, await EU summit

Oct 21 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open slightly higher on Friday, supported by stronger commodity
prices, but investor's anxiety continued as the decision on
clear steps to stem the euro zone crisis was pushed to Oct 26.
Canada's annual core inflation rate jumped in September to
its highest level since December 2008 to 2.2 percent, causing
traders to scale back rate cut expectations and boosting the
Canadian dollar. [ID:nN1E79K02G] [CAD/]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged higher ahead of a much
anticipated European Union weekend summit on the region's debt
crisis and as results from General Electric Co did little to
undermine hopes for a robust earnings season. [.N]
* European shares extended gains, as investor sentiment was
driven by various degree of optimism that policymakers would
make progress on a solution to the euro zone debt crisis in the
coming days. [.EU]
* Most Asian shares fell, with the Nikkei lower in thin
trade as investors stay on sidelines.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 1.03 percent in early trade.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 a barrel as
financial markets awaited two key summits of European leaders
to agree a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis. [O/R]
* Gold rose more than 1 percent to a session high of
$1,636.99 an ounce as the dollar fell against a basket of
currencies. [GOL/]
* Prices of industrial metals rallied as hopes for an
imminent solution to the euro zone debt crisis were reinforced
by German government sources who said bank recapitalization
should be decided at a meeting of European Union finance
ministers on Saturday. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO): The oil and gas
drilling contractor reported a 48 percent rise in third-quarter
profit and said it expects dayrates to continue to increase
through the fourth quarter. [ID:nL3E7LL1KC]
* Air Canada ACa.TO ACb.TO: The airline its flight
attendants' union agreed to avoid a strike and let an
arbitrator resolve a labor dispute between the two sides.
[ID:nN1E79J2AS]
* Celtic Exploration Ltd. CLT.TO: The oil and gas
explorer said its Kaybob K3 gas plant in Alberta was shut down
and remained offline for nine days due to certain mechanical
issues. [ID:nL3E7LL1NY]
* Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO): The contract electronics maker's
third-quarter profit more than doubled, partly helped by a rise
in sales at its enterprise communications segment.
[ID:nL3E7LK3BD]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) price target cut to C$12 from C$13
at CIBC
* Canexus Corp (CUS.TO) coverage started with outperform;
price target C$6.75 at National Bank
($1= $1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)