CANADA STOCKS-TSX may rise with commodities after China data

Oct 24 Toronto's resource heavy main stock
index looked set to open slightly higher on Monday on rising
commodity prices after data showed China's vast manufacturing
sector picked up moderately in October.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged lower after the S&P 500
posted its third straight week of gains as investors had doubts
European policymakers would come up with an agreement to fix
the region's debt crisis. [.N]
* European shares turned negative as bank shares pared
earlier session gains as difference remained between
policymakers over the size of losses private bondholders of
Greek government bonds will have to accept. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were up, with Hong Kong shares surging to
their best day in two weeks.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.62 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil rose above $110 a barrel after stronger
Chinese manufacturing data suggested the world economy would
avoid a double-dip recession, supporting fuel consumption and
outweighing fears over weak European data. [O/R]
* Gold rose more than 1 percent, as European leaders edged
towards a solid plan to resolve the euro zone debt crisis and
signs that China's economy is in better shape than feared.
[GOL/]
* Copper rose more than 4 percent as encouraging
manufacturing data from top metals consumer China and hopes
that European leaders may soon strike a deal to solve the debt
crisis boosted investor confidence. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO): The company said on Friday it
would ration space on three lines on its massive export system
for November due to high nominations and capacity restrictions.
[ID:nWNAB4516]
* Silver Standard Resources Inc.(SSO.TO): The company said
it resumed silver concentrate sales on a spot basis at its
Pirquitas mill in Argentina, which was shut down in September
due to a gearbox failure. [ID: nL3E7LO1OQ]
* Mercator Minerals Ltd. ML.TO: The company forecast
copper output from its Mineral Park Mine in Arizona at an
average 51 million pounds annually for the next five years,
after completing the second stage of the site's expansion
project. [ID:nL3E7LO21O]
* Bannerman Resources BAN.TO: The company said on Monday
it would focus on discussions with other parties after its
board concluded it was unlikely to know whether Chinese firm
Hanlong could enter into a binding acquisition agreement within
a reasonable time frame.[ID:nS9E7LB00Q]
* Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG.TO): The company will build
its second gold-ore processing facility in Peru with a capacity
of up to 430 tonnes per day. [ID:nL3E7LO1XF]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Baytex Energy Corp (BTE.TO) coverage started with
outperform rating at National Bank
* Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP.TO) coverage started with
outperform rating at National Bank
* Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG.TO) coverage started with
outperform rating at National Bank
* Industrial Alliance Group (IAG.TO) price target cut to
C$41 from C$43 at National Bank
* NAL Energy Corp NAE.TO coverage started with outperform
rating at National Bank
* Penn West (PWT.TO) coverage started with outperform
rating at National Bank
* Pengrowth Energy (PGF.TO) coverage started with
outperform rating at National Bank
* Perpetual Energy (PMT.TO) coverage started with
underperform rating at National Bank
* Precision Drilling (PD.TO) price target cut to C$15.00
from C$15.50 at CIBC
* Royal Gold RGL.TO rating raised to outperform from
sector perform at National Bank
* Timmins Gold (TMM.TO) price target cut to C$3.90 from
C$4.10; rating outperform at National Bank
* Transglobe Apartment REIT TGA_u.TO price target raised
to C$$13.00 from C$12.50 at CIBC
* Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) coverage started with sector
perform rating at National Bank
($1= $1.00 Canadian)
