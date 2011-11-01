CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower after Greek vote shock

Nov 1 Toronto's resource heavy main stock index looked set to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by tumbling commodity prices, after the deal to rescue Greece and prevent a wider sovereign debt crisis faced a new hurdle.

A Greek plan to call a referendum on a bailout package reignited fears the rescue deal would unravel, with the collapse of MF Global also weighing on commodities. [MKTS/GLOB]

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures tumbled on news of the Greek vote and as Asian economic data reignited fears of a slowdown in global growth. [.N]

* European stocks sank, suffering their biggest one-day sell-off in a month after Greece's prime minister unexpectedly called a referendum on the latest bailout deal. [.EU]

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 1.76 percent in early trade.

* Oil prices fell more than $2 per barrel as worries over the euro zone debt crisis and the collapse of broker-dealer MF Global darkened the outlook for the global economy. [O/R]

* Gold buckled under the pressure of a stronger dollar after the Greek prime minister shocked financial markets by calling the referendum. [GOL/]

* Copper fell on a stronger dollar and worries about the impact on the global economy of the euro zone crisis and an unexpected slowdown in factory activity in big metals consumer China. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Thomson Reuters Corp. ( TRI.TO ): The news and data provider reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit, beating market estimates, as revenue grew and margins expanded, though growth in its Markets division remained sluggish. [ID:nN1E79U170]

* Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS.TO ): The bank said on Monday it's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary will contribute C$56 million ($54.9 million) to the Canadian bank's fourth-quarter profit. [ID:nN1E79U1RJ]

* Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. ( RBA.TO ): The company's third-quarter profit halved, due in part to a slowdown in the used equipment market. [ID:nL4E7LV2HB]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Altagas ( ALA.TO ) price target raised to C$29 from C$28.50 at National Bank

* Canaco Resources CAN.V coverage started with sector outperformer rating; target of C$4.50 at CIBC

* Canacol Energy ( CNE.TO ) price target cut to C$0.80 from C$0.90 at CIBC

* Cervus Equipment CVL.TO rating cut to sector perform from outperform at National Bank

* Grande Cache Coal GCE.TO rating cut to hold from buy at Salman Partners

* Teranga Gold ( TGZ.TO ) price target cut to C$3 from C$3.50 at CIBC

* Queenston Mining QMI.TO coverage started with sector performer rating; price target of C$8 at CIBC

* PetroMagdalena Energy PMD.V price target raised to C$1.75 from C$1.50 at CIBC

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)