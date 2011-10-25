CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes lower on euro zone rescue doubts

* TSX ends down 52.53 points, or 0.43 pct, at 12,109.75

* Pulls back from one-month high hit earlier in session

* Golds lead gains, financials drag

* European debt crisis uncertainty weighs (Updates prices, adds details, comments)

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Oct 25 Toronto's main stock index ended moderately lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains that took it to a one-month high, as pessimism set in over an upcoming European summit.

World stocks stumbled after the cancellation of a meeting of European finance ministers raised doubts that an upcoming summit will result in a clear plan to rein in Europe's debt crisis. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Today's decline is a natural corollary to the runn-up we've had since the first week of October that seemed to have peaked in a big bout of euphoria yesterday," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of research at Global Securities in Vancouver.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 52.53 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,109.75.

After being up for most of the day, 8 of the TSX index's 10 main sectors finished lower, with energy and financials leading the charge.

Canadian financial shares have frequently moved in sympathy with their European peers, which have see-sawed on developments in the European debt crisis. Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD.TO ) was the market's biggest laggard, falling 1.7 percent to C$73.68.

Gold miners were among Toronto's most heavily weighted gainers. Bullion prices roared to one of the biggest one-day rallies in years, as the euro zone jitters and gloomy U.S. consumer data rekindled a dormant safe-haven bid and triggered a flurry of technical buying. [GOL/]

Barrick Gold Corp ( ABX.TO ) closed up 3.4 percent at C$48.05. Goldcorp Inc ( G.TO ) gains 4.1 percent to C$48.34.

Miner Alacer Gold Corp's ( ASR.TO ) shares rose 5.5 percent to C$11.56 a day after the company's board approved expansion of its South Kalgoorlie gold operations in Australia.

Meanwhile, Potash Corp ( POT.TO ) shares fell 2.5 percent to C$49.21 on news its competitor, Russian miner Uralkali ( URKA.MM ), announced plans to boost capacity 80 percent by 2021.

On the Canadian earnings front, Canadian Pacific Railway ( CP.TO ) slipped 0.5 percent to C$59.52 after the country's No. 2 railway reported a lower third-quarter profit as fuel costs rose 43 percent. [ID:nL3E7LP223]

In other news, the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate steady, dropping any mention of the need to raise rates as it slashed its growth and inflation projections. [ID:nN1E79O0F9]

($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)