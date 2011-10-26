CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher on firm earnings, Europe hopes

* TSX ends up 76.31 points, or 0.63 pct, to 12,186.06
* Euro zone to plan leverage bailout fund helps sentiment
(Updates with details, comments)
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Oct 26 Canadian stocks staged a late
rally to close higher on Wednesday, shrugging off early losses,
helped by encouraging third-quarter earnings and news from
Europe about plans to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Markets responded positively to a report the euro zone will
dip deeply into a $440 billion euro bailout fund, the details
of which won't be revealed until November, according to a draft
statement obtained by Reuters. [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7]
Still, analysts said the uncertainly about the outcome of
the European summit was a weight on the market.
"On the one side you have the European headwinds that are
negative and making the market very jittery," said Luciano
Orengo, a portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management. "On
the other side you've been having third-quarter earnings that
are coming in better than expected."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE closed up 76.31 points, or 0.63 percent, to
12,186.06. That corrected a brief negative spell earlier in the
day when the index weakened to 12,052.53.
Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) among the most
influential gainers, rising 1.9 percent to C$76.56, after
reporting a 19 percent jump in quarterly profit late on
Tuesday. [ID:nN1E79J1VA]
Energy and materials stocks, including miners, played the
biggest role in leading the market higher.
Base-metal miners climbed more than 4 percent as copper
prices rallied. Teck Resources TCKb.TO climbed 4.2 percent to
C$37.33, while First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO) gained 8 percent
to C$18.60. [MET/L]
Research In Motion RIM.TO was the biggest drag on the
index, dropping 7.5 percent to C$20.89. The BlackBerry maker
fell after delaying a software upgrade for its PlayBook tablet
until February, months behind schedule. [ID:nN1E79P0NF]
Canadian telecoms were also down slightly, though Rogers
Communications (RCIb.TO) edged up 1.15 percent to C$35.93 after
reporting a slightly higher adjusted profit.[ID:nL3E7LQ1XX]
Telus Corp was hardest hit, declining 1.7 percent to
C$53.79.
"The earnings are coming through ... but the common theme
is people are cautious about making strong projections going
forward," said Peter Chandler, senior vice-president and
director at Canaccord Wealth Management.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)