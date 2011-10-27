版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to jump at open on EU debt crisis deal

Oct 27 Toronto's main stock index was set to open sharply higher on Thursday, driven by investor relief that European policymakers reached a deal aimed at halting the region's two-year old debt crisis.

The deal included a plan to leverage the bloc's rescue fund to 1 trillion euros, a 50 percent haircut for private holders of Greek debt and recapitalization of banks. [ID:nL5E7LR2LX]

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.

* The Canadian dollar strengthened past parity to a one-month high against its U.S. counterpart. [CAD/]

* U.S. stock index futures rose sharply after European leaders agreed to boost the region's bailout fund. [.N]

Financial stocks led European shares higher after EU leaders and banks struck a deal intended to draw a line under the euro zone' spiraling debt problems, setting up the market for its biggest one-month gain in more than two years. [.EU]

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 1.45 percent in early trade.

* Oil rose towards $111 a barrel after European leaders struck a deal with private holders of Greek debt, easing concerns that economic weakness could spread and curb energy demand. [O/R]

* Gold steadied after a deal by European leaders to tackle the euro zone debt crisis encouraged investors to delve back into riskier assets such as higher-yielding currencies and equities and also to boost their bullion holdings. [GOL/]

* Copper rose 4 percent to hit its highest in more than a month as investors welcomed a long-awaited deal agreed by European leaders. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Potash Corp (POT.TO): The world's top fertilizer maker said that its third-quarter profit more than doubled, as strong grain prices boosted demand for its crop nutrient products. [ID:nN1E79P2GK]

* Barrick Gold (ABX.TO): The gold miner reported a 45 percent increase in its quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by a sharp increase in bullion prices. [ID:nN1E79P2GN]

* Research in Motion RIM.TO: Consumers in the United States and Canada have sued RIM for a days-long service outage on BlackBerry devices that rippled across the world earlier this month. [ID:nN1E79P2GT]

* Goldcorp Inc. (G.TO): The gold miner said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating earnings rose 10.2 percent, driven largely by a sharp increase in the price of gold. [ID:nN1E79P23Q]

* Bombardier Inc. (BBDb.TO) The civil aircraft maker said on Wednesday that an unnamed Chinese airline has tentatively agreed to buy six of its CRJ900 NextGen regional commercial aircraft. [ID:nN1E79P26J]

* Teck Resources TCKa.TOTCKb.TO: The diversified miner said its third-quarter net income more than doubled, driven largely by strong results from its coal and copper businesses. [ID:nN1E79P2GI]

* Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO): The Canadian oil sands producer posted a 73 percent rise in third-quarter profit on higher production and crude prices. [ID:nL3E7LR1H8]

* Agnico-Eagle Mines (AEM.TO): The company reported a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, as its results were hurt by a large charge related to the write-off of its investment in the Goldex mine in Quebec. [ID:nN1E79P1F2]

* Nexen Inc. NXY.TO: The independent oil producer quarterly profit fell 65 percent despite higher crude prices as the company had to tackle lower production rates at some assets. [ID:nL3E7LR1B6]

* Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO: Colombia sent 400 additional police to guard Colombia's largest oil field after the company threatened to suspend operations there unless reinforcements were sent to help quell a violent demonstration. [ID:nN1E79P261]

* Domtar Corp. (UFS.TO): The paper and pulp producer reported a 39 percent fall in third-quarter profit on weak pulp prices and higher input costs, and said paper shipments are expected to drop sequentially in the fourth quarter. [ID:nL3E7LR22S]

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]

* Alimentation Couche Tard (ATDb.TO) price target raised to C$36 from C$34 at National Bank

* Astral Media Inc. ACMa.TO price target cut to C$40 from C$43 at Credit Suisse

* Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) price target raised to C$80 from C$76 at Raymond James

* Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) price target cut to $58 from $62 at Credit Suisse

* Firstservice Corp. (FSV.TO) price target cut to C$38.00 from C$39.50 at CIBC

* Quest Rare Minerals QRM.V coverage started with outperform; target $4.30 at National Bank

($1= $0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Rahul Karunakar; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

