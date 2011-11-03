CANADA STOCKS-TSX to open higher on firm U.S. data, ECB cut

Nov 3 Canadian stocks were set to open higher
on Thursday, helped by encouraging U.S. economic data and the
European Central Bank's surprise decision to cut interest
rates.
Still, investors were expected to trade cautiously as chaos
over Greece's role in the euro zone swept financial markets
with early losses in stocks and the euro turning to gains on
hopes Athens might ditch its referendum plans. [MKTS/GLOB]
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures added to gains in choppy trade
after data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits
fell last week while U.S. nonfarm productivity increased during
the third quarter. [.N]
* European shares were trading higher, with opening losses
reversed on talk the Greek government might collapse, meaning
there might be no referendum on its bailout and easing concerns
about an imminent default. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.56 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices edged higher, pushing towards $110 a barrel,
as hopes that a Greek referendum on a eurozone bail out would
be delayed if the government collapsed, allowing the eurozone
to work its way out of its debt crisis. [O/R]
* Gold fell, under pressure from a vulnerable euro and
turmoil hitting financial markets on the possibility of Greece
exiting the euro zone. [GOL/]
* Copper fell more than 2 percent as escalating worries
about a Greek sovereign debt default and a Euro collapse
darkened market sentiment, offsetting supply deficit concerns.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO): The oil and gas producer's
third-quarter profit rose 5.7 percent, helped by higher
production from its oil sands business and a rise in oil
prices. [ID:nL4E7M311W]
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO): The oil
producer's third-quarter profit rose 40 percent on higher crude
oil production. [ID:nL4E7M31JS]
* Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO): The oil producer's
third-quarter profit doubled on robust production and higher
realized crude prices. [ID:nL4E7M3250]
* Kinross Gold (K.TO) & Yamana Gold (YRI.TO): The gold
miners reported sharp increases in operating profits on
Wednesday, as results were boosted by increased output and a
surge in the price of bullion. [ID:nN1E7A11S4]
* Encana Corp (ECA.TO): The natural gas producer said it
reached an agreement to sell its North Texas natural
gas-producing properties to partnerships managed by EnerVest
Ltd for about $975 million. [ID:nN1E7A2057]
* Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO): The insurer fell to a
steep loss in the third quarter due to falling bond yields and
stock prices, it said on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7A11NW]
* Agrium Inc. (AGU.TO): The fertilizer maker and farm
products retailer said its third-quarter profit surged, driven
by a strong performance in its retail businesses and high crop
nutrient prices. [ID:nN1E7A2059]
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd. (PWT.TO): The oil and natural
gas producer posted third-quarter earnings that were half that
of a year ago, but backed its full-year production outlook.
[ID:nL4E7M327K]
* Magna International (MG.TO) The auto parts manufacturer
reported a 62 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by
certain costs. [ID:nL4E7M31OM]
* ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO): The oil and gas company
posted higher quarterly profit, helped by higher oil production
and forecast a strong fourth quarter. [ID:nL4E7M261A]
* Alamos Gold (AGI.TO): The gold miner posted a 73 percent
drop in third-quarter profit, dented partly by a tax charge
related to the weaker Mexican peso. [ID:nL4E7M31VI]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Daylight Energy DAY.TO rating cut to sector
underperformer from sector performer at CIBC
* Gluskin Sheff Associates (GS.TO) rating cut to sector
underperformer from sector performer at CIBC
* Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI.TO) coverage started with
sector performer rating; C$13 price target at CIBC
($1= $1.01 Canadian)
